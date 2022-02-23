South Carroll, FSK indoor track and field combine for 6 gold medals at MPSSAA Class 1A championships

It was another golden day for Carroll County teams Tuesday at the MPSSAA Class 1A indoor track and field championships. South Carroll had three individual athletes and one relay team win state championships, while Francis Scott Key picked up two titles.
Francis Scott Key’s Ashleigh Porter took first in the high jump, while the boys 4x200 relay team of Oluwaseyi Adelaja, Jeshua Jerusalem, Mason Layne and Dylan Ritz also earned gold.
In field events, South Carroll’s Peyton Thomas dominated in the pole vault, while Nathan Fields won the shot put. On the track, Madelyn Boyce claimed first place in the 500 meters. Boyce also teamed with Lauren Chesney, Brooke Pribulick and Ella Boyce to win the 4x400 relay.
South Carroll’s girls finished fifth overall with 36 points; FSK was tied for 11th with 10. Largo edged out Boonsboro for the team championship, 80-77. Western Tech (70) and Smithsburg (57) took third and fourth, respectively.
In the boys team standings, South Carroll was seventh overall with 30 points, while FSK finished 11th with 18. Catoctin won the meet with 72 points, followed by Smithsburg (63), Snow Hill (47), Cambridge South Dorchester (34) and Brunswick (32).
Porter was the top seed entering the girls high jump. Both Porter and Caryn Butler of Surrattsville breezed through 4 feet, 8 inches. But with the bar raised to 4-10, Porter cleared it on her third jump, while Butler couldn’t get over cleanly.
“I feel very accomplished because this is something I’ve worked for, for a very long time,” Porter said in a phone interview after the meet. “It’s nice to see something pay off.”
Porter, a sophomore, was a newcomer to the state championships, but not a stranger to the big stage.
“This is my first state meet, but I have been to the Junior Olympics before in the past,” she said.
In the boys 4x200, FSK had the third-fastest seed time and was placed in the second of three heats. After finishing in 1:41.75, they had to wait for the third heat and then wait longer for the official times to post.
“It was so stressful. We were just waiting there and waiting for the times to load and just hoping we had the faster times than the third heat,” Jerusalem said.
“It’s a lot of hoping that they won’t run as fast,” Ritz added. “Having to wait and see the times ... I can’t find the words.”
But it was definitely worth the wait.
“It feels amazing,” Jerusalem said. “I did not expect this to happen, I am just so happy.”
The win was a bit unexpected for the Eagles, who didn’t win the race in the two meets leading up to states.
“Never really would’ve imagined this since we weren’t champions at counties or regionals,” Ritz said, “but it’s even more special to be champions at states.”
Also for FSK, Grant Smith finished fourth in the pole vault and Layne was sixth in the 500.
South Carroll’s Thomas was the clear favorite coming into the meet and backed up his ranking. Starting at 11 feet, Thomas didn’t miss a vault until reaching 13-6, a height he cleared on his third attempt. No other competitor got higher than 11-6.
Thomas nearly added a running gold. He teamed with Joseph Zolkiewicz, Colby Dixon and Aidan Amend to finish second in the 4x400.
Madelyn Boyce opened her day with the 500, winning the race by more than a half-second. Her teammate, Chesney, finished fourth. Boyce, Chesney, Brooke Turner and Morgan Guynn teamed to take third in the 4x200 relay.
The Cavalier girls closed the meet with a decisive win the 4x400, winning in 4:20.63, nearly four full seconds ahead of second-place Largo.
In the shot put, Fields sat second through five throws, almost three feet behind Snow Hill’s Bryce Purnell. But Fields saved by far his best throw for last. His final toss of 45-2 bested Purnell’s mark by an inch.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Also for South Carroll, Sophia Smithson was sixth in the girls high jump, Zolkiewicz was seventh in the boys 55 hurdles, Guynn was eighth in the girls 55-meter dash and Ella Boyce was eighth in the girls 300.