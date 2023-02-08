Manchester Valley wrestling defeats Winters Mill, 63-9, to advance to regional semifinals

Captains for Manchester Valley, right, and Winters Mill, left, meet before their Class 2A West Regional quarterfinal dual on Tuesday. (Timothy Dashiell)

Manchester Valley wrestling did a little bit of everything Tuesday night. The Mavericks saw one match go into overtime, a couple matches end in under a minute and even saw a brother vs. brother matchup go their way. When it was all said and done, Manchester Valley clinched a birth in the Class 2A West Regional semifinals after defeating Winters Mill, 63-9.

“We came in knowing that we needed to wrestle a clean night,” coach David Dodson said. “Now it’s time to build toward Thursday.”

One of the most competitive matches of the dual came early for the Mavericks when Gunnar Grim defeated Winters Mill’s Tally Okojie in the 195-pound matchup. Tied at 5 in the third period, Grim held down Okojie for the last minute and a half, preventing the senior from breaking the hold for a match-winning one-point escape.

Grim dominated in overtime, securing a takedown and near fall in the one minute period to clinch the matchup, 10-5. Grim, despite being tired, knew he needed to push through in the extra period.

“I just had to keep shooting for takedowns, I couldn’t let up because my team needed the win,” Grimm said.

After Grimm’s win it was smooth sailing for Manchester Valley. The Mavericks picked up nine pinfall victories as a team. Fans in attendance couldn’t help but smile after one of those pins saw Manchester Valley’s Chase Reis defeat of all people, his twin brother, Cole, in second period of their 126-pound matchup.

“I kind of knew I was gonna wrestle him but it was a little nerve wracking,” said Chase, who is a minute younger than his brother. “I still love him at the end of the day, but somebody’s got to win.”

Dodson says Reis’ ability to keep his composure and continue to work despite the extra attention to this match, is indicative of what he brings to the team.

“He works. He came out as a freshman, trained hard and we’re excited about what he does in the room every day,” he said. “He’s a really good person.”

With the win, Manchester Valley will take on Middletown in the regional semifinals Thursday at Hammond. The Golden Bears are the top-seed in the region and faces Glenelg in the night’s other semifinal.

The Mavericks are excited and confident going into the matchup and Grim thinks the formula to advance to Saturday’s state championship is simple for himself and his team.

“Keep fighting, wrestle smart and wrestle hard,” he said.

Class 2A West Regional quarterfinals

No. 2-seed Manchester Valley 63, No. 7 Winters Mill 9

106: Wilis Kiler (WM) def Lance Chapman 4-2; 113: Colton Wasmer (WM) def Dakota Barnard 6-0; 120: Ryan Hydorn (MV) PIN Brody Lockwood; 126: Chase Ries (MV) PIN Cole Ries; 132: Brayden Vanderhort (MV) PIN Landon Buchman; 138: Camden Yowell (MV) wins via forfeit; 145: Kameron Ried (MV) PIN Hamden Brilhart; 152: Blake Ray (MV) PIN Jason Acevedo; 160: Travis Green (MV) PIN Adam Livingston; 170: Jackson Richmond (WM) PIN Kingston Camby; 182: Jake Boog (MV) PIN Matthew Pawley; 195: Gunnar Grim (MV) def Tally Okojie 10-5 in OT; 220: Braden Fourhman (MV) PIN Sam Richmond; 285: Derek Martin (MV) PIN Jacob Vasquez.

Class 2A West Regional first round

No. 7 Winters Mill 54, No. 10 Walkersville 28

106: Wilis Kiler (WM) wins via forfeit; 113: Colton Wasmer (WM) PIN Landon Beaumount; 120: Jake Beaumount (W) PIN Brady Lockwood; 126: Joe Davio (W) PIN Cole Ries; 132: Rhys Furguson (W) wins via forfeit; 138: Landon Buchman (WM) def Corbin Gilbert; 145: Caleb Crouch (WM) PIN Jack Birth; 152: Jason Acevedo (WM) PIN Wyatt Wesker; 160: Jackson Richmond (WM) PIN Gino Dolan; 170: Garrett Jolles (W) def Adam Livingston 10-0; 182: Matthew Pawley (WM) PIN Donnie Shriner; 195: Tally Okojie (WM) wins via forfeit; 220: Sam Richmond (WM) def Wyatt Weinrich; 285: Kaylie Musard (W) PIN Jacob Vasquez