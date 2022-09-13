Carroll County top high school sports performers (Sept. 2-12)

A listing of the top individual single-game performances from Carroll County athletes this season (Editor’s note: stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Carroll County Times):
Boys Soccer
Most Goals in a game
3 - Austin Veach, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin
2 - JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, Sept. 2 vs. Frederick
2 - Logan Haines, Manchester Valley, Sept. 2 vs. Frederick
2 - Nate Frey, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin
2 - Riley Kilroy, Gerstell, Sept. 6 vs. Baltimore City College
2 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Sept. 6 vs. Thomas Johnson
2 - Travis Smith, Gerstell, Sept. 12 vs. Indian Creek
Girls Soccer
Most Goals in a game
4 - Rose Larner, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin
2 - Madison Rytina, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin
2 - Gracee Weinreich, Winters Mill, Sept. 6 vs. Thomas Johnson
2 - Addyson Davis, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Thomas Johnson
Field Hockey
Most Goals in a game
4 - Katelyn Boyer, Francis Scott Key, Sept. 2 vs. Hammond
3 - Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Brunswick
3 - Caroline Laur, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Brunswick
2 - Carley Topper, Francis Scott Key, Sept. 2 vs. Hammond
2 - Ella Morris, Century, Sept. 3 vs. Southern
2 - Amanda Herrold, Manchester Valley, Sept. 6 vs. Tuscarora
2 - Abigail Kristian, Century, Sept. 7 vs. McDonogh
2 - Addie Fowble, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Brunswick
2 - Avery Taylor, Westminster, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney
2 - Bella Mazan, Francis Scott Key, Sept. 9 vs. Middletown
Volleyball
(Number of sets in parenthesis)
Most kills in a match
15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)
13 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)
13 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, Sept. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)
10 - Sierra Plummer, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)
Most assists in a match
31 - Alyssa Hoffman, Century, Sept 6 vs. Catonsville (4)
25 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)
20 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)
15 - Libby Burkhouse, Manchester Valley, Sept. 8 vs. Liberty (3)
13 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)
13 - Jenna Rodriguez, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)
Most digs in a match
22 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)
20 - Emily Trail, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)
19 - Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)
18 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)
16 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)
15 - Jenna Liska, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)
11 - Paige Coulson, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)
Most aces in a match
7 - Paige Coulson, LIberty, Sept. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)
6 - Alyssa Hoffman, Century, Sept 6 vs. Catonsville (4)
6 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)
5 - Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)
4 - Molly Thomas, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)
Cross Country
The county’s top runners with their best times.
Girls
18:12.36 - Hannah Toth, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)
21:10.40 - Cora Broske, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
21:31.00 - Rebecca Gauthier, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
21:35.07 - Molly Senisi, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
21:54.30 - Marissa Sanchez, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
22:39.93 - Abby Morse, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
22:41.50 - Charlotte Prunkl, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
22:42.15 - Giada Marrici, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
22:43.60 - Natalie Holcombe, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
22:55.40 - Abrianna Nelson, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
23:01.60 - Elise-Kate Aukerman, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)
23:08.57 - Olivia Maciejewski, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
23:12.75 - Maya Potter, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
23:14.10 - Elizabeth Szybalski, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
23:22.20 - Claire Agius, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
23:25.90 - Sophia Baer, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
23:43.99 - Halie Albright, Francis Scott Key (Sept. 10 at North Hagerstown)
23:54.52 - Madeline Benfer, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
24:02.28 - Tessa Larson, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
24:17.39 - Kennedy Barrow, South Carroll (Sept. 3 at Brunswick)
Boys
16:32.20 - Peyton Dill, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
16:33.26 - Tyler Edson, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
17:02.25 - Ben Smith, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
17:05.68 - Noah Petroski, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
17:25.62 - Lukas Michael, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)
17:26.40 - Greg Schellberg, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
17:32.96 - Jayden Craig, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)
17:37.90 - Ryan Hartranft, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
17:38.98 - Logan Cyford, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
17:51.60 - Carter Knox, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
17:52.75 - Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill (Sept. 3 at Brunswick)
17:55.83 - Brendan Luck, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)
17:57.90 - Evan Kowalewski, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
18:01.30 - Thomas Sewell, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
18:09.20 - Samuel Heintz, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
18:25.40 - Noah Fisher, Francis Scott Key (Sept. 10 at North Hagerstown)
18:31.30 - Ben Hasty, Francis Scott Key (Sept. 10 at North Hagerstown)
18:37.50 - Gavin Boer, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
18:40.20 - Levi Lustig, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)
18:41.70 - Derek Yuenger, Winters Mill (Sept. 3 at Brunswick)