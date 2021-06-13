Carroll Varsity Roundup: Liberty boys, Century girls take Class 2A West Region track and field titles

Liberty High School’s boys track and field team held off Oakdale by five points to capture the Class 2A West Region meet team title Saturday afternoon, while host Century edged Oakdale by 2.5 points to earn the girls crown.
Ben Hiebler won the 400-meter dash for the Lions, who also got gold medals from Benjamin Treat (shot put) and Mason Breeze (discus). Liberty totaled 117 points for the team win. Hayden Hebert was a triple-winner for the Knights, taking first in the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 runs.
South Carroll’s Peyton Thomas came in first in the pole vault.
Century was fourth with 85 points, South Carroll took sixth (52), Francis Scott Key was 11th, and Winters Mill 13th.
On the girls side, the Knights won with 111 points. The Cavaliers were fifth (55), the Falcons took sixth (48), the Eagles were ninth, and the Lions 11h.
SC’s Madelyn Boyce won the 400 dash, and WM’s Kathryn Hopkins took first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. The Falcons’ Naomi Whitlow placed first in the shot put and discus.
Century won the girls 4x100 relay, and Isabella Mastria earned a gold in the long jump while taking second in the 100, 200, and 400 dashes.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the state championships June 18-19 at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover.
Class 3A East meet
Manchester Valley’s boys and girls placed fifth while Westminster’s boys and girls both came in seventh Saturday at Long Reach High.
MV’s Aiden Neal won the 1,600 on the boys side, while Mavericks miler Rubie Goffena won the girls 1,600 and 3,200.
Westminster’s Ryehn Byrnes took first in the girls pole vault, and Charlotte Houle won the high jump.