Local Roundup (April 27): Carroll Christian baseball enjoys big win over Grace Academy

Carroll County Times
Apr 27, 2021 7:37 PM

Carroll Christian 11, Grace Academy 1

Highlights: On Monday, the Patriots got three hits and three RBIs from Matthew Reynolds, and a double from Shane Boylan.

Girls Soccer

Carroll Christian 3, Living Grace 0

Highlights: Joanna Matthews had a goal and two assists, and Allie Williams and Savannah Reynolds each netted a goal for the Pats (5-2-1).

Girls Lacrosse

Gerstell 15, Roland Park 4

Highlights: Emily Messinese had four goals while Kennedy Major, Abby Morrison, and Kylie Redman had three goals apiece for the Falcons (5-7), who wrap up their regular season Thursday at Bryn Mawr.

