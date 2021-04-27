Local Roundup (April 27): Carroll Christian baseball enjoys big win over Grace Academy

Carroll Christian 11, Grace Academy 1
Highlights: On Monday, the Patriots got three hits and three RBIs from Matthew Reynolds, and a double from Shane Boylan.
Girls Soccer
Carroll Christian 3, Living Grace 0
Highlights: Joanna Matthews had a goal and two assists, and Allie Williams and Savannah Reynolds each netted a goal for the Pats (5-2-1).
Girls Lacrosse
Gerstell 15, Roland Park 4
Highlights: Emily Messinese had four goals while Kennedy Major, Abby Morrison, and Kylie Redman had three goals apiece for the Falcons (5-7), who wrap up their regular season Thursday at Bryn Mawr.