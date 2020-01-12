How we did it
The All-Decade selections were based on outstanding single seasons as well as overall careers, relying heavily on the Times’ All-County teams and Players of the Year from each season. For example, every athlete who earned a Times Player of the Year honor made All-Decade in his or her sport. Similarly, athletes who put together two or three first-team all-county seasons were looked at as potential picks. Only those seasons from the winter of 2010 through the fall of 2019 were considered.
The selections are subjective. We hope they honor some great athletes and bring back some fond memories for fans. And if the selections spark some debate, that’s fine, too.