The All-Decade selections were based on outstanding single seasons as well as overall careers, relying heavily on the Times’ All-County teams and Players of the Year from each season. For example, every athlete who earned a Times Player of the Year honor made All-Decade in his or her sport. Similarly, athletes who put together two or three first-team all-county seasons were looked at as potential picks. Only those seasons from the winter of 2010 through the fall of 2019 were considered.