The annual Maryland Crab Bowl all-star football game is slated for Dec. 21 at Salisbury University, with Team Baltimore taking on Team Washington. Carroll County has five representatives on Team Baltimore’s roster.
Liberty’s McClain Butler and South Carroll’s Mike Crown are joined by Westminster’s Patrick Almony, Tre Price, and Evan Warren. The game takes place at 1 p.m.
Butler is listed at linebacker, Crown and Price at defensive line, Almony at offensive line, and Warren at kicker/punter. All five players earned Times first-team all-county honors this fall.
Butler led Carroll with 157 tackles and helped Liberty go 8-4 and play in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Crown posted 29 tackles and struck a 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame for the Cavaliers.
Price (6-1, 245) had 45 tackles and was part of an Owls defense that posted three shutouts in 2019, while Almony (6-2, 315) anchored an O-line that helped Carroll County Athletic League champion and 3A quarterfinalist Westminster (9-3) rush for more than 2,800 yards.
Warren collected 43 extra points (43-for-45) and 11 field goals (11-for-16) this season — the Navy commit finished his high school career with 21 field goals and 104 PATs.
The Crab Bowl rosters are split into two teams of 50 public- and private-school athletes representing Maryland and Washington, D.C.