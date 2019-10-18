Liam Wolf carded a birdie on the final hole to finish at 2-over par 38, good for medalist honors in helping Century get past Manchester Valley 180-192 in Carroll County Athletic League golf action.
Mason Hofmeister (45) and Suzanna Martin (49) chipped in for the Knights, who improved to 6-4-1, 3-2-1 in the CCAL. Chad Schaffer led the Mavericks (5-7-1, 1-4) with a 45.
Field Hockey
South Carroll 6, Linganore 0
Highlight: The Cavaliers (7-5) held the Lancers without a shot on goal for their Senior Night victory. Kiersten Straley had two goals and Rachel Linn added two assists. Linn also scored for SC, as did Julia Weiss, Meghan Radnoff (two assists), and Alexis Hogan.
North Harford 1, Man Valley 0
Highlight: Madison Smith collected three saves for the Mavericks (4-8).
JV result: MV, 2-0.
Boys Soccer
Carroll Christian 4, Frederick Christian 0
Highlight: The Patriots (16-4) rolled in the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference semifinal behind four different scorers. Noah Reynolds had a goal and two assists for Carroll, which takes on Redeemer in the MACSAC final Saturday at 3:30.
Man Valley 4, Owings Mills 1
Highlight: Jack Metz netted a pair of goals and Brayden Safley had a goal and an assist for the Mavericks (9-5). Abram Castanzo also had a goal and an assist for MV.
Girls Soccer
Winters Mill 3, FSK 1
Highlight: The Falcons got back to .500 at 6-6 (2-4 CCAL). WM’s box score information wasn’t available. Courtney Tourzak netted a goal for the Eagles (3-9, 0-6).
Volleyball
Century 3, South Carroll 0
Highlight: Caroline Kennell notched 10 kills and Maria Acaron had nine in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 win for the Knights (10-2, 9-2 CCAL). Ali Whitworth and Maggie Abramson combined for 34 assists.
Winters Mill 3, Man Valley 1
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Falcons (6-6, 4-6 CCAL) dropped the first set but pulled away to win 25-26, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15. Camryn Foley had six kills and three blocks for WM, while Emma Wilt posted 16 digs. Callie Houck had seven kills and five digs for the Mavs (1-10, 0-10), and Elle Hale totaled 12 digs. Lauren Brynes had 11 assists.