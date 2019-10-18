Highlight: The Falcons (6-6, 4-6 CCAL) dropped the first set but pulled away to win 25-26, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15. Camryn Foley had six kills and three blocks for WM, while Emma Wilt posted 16 digs. Callie Houck had seven kills and five digs for the Mavs (1-10, 0-10), and Elle Hale totaled 12 digs. Lauren Brynes had 11 assists.