The boys program had been struggling, so four years ago I hired a four-year college starter to come to coach and build the program. He did a great job in building the program. Being a new coach, I would sit on the bench and mentor him and the boys. When he decided to transfer out I began looking for a coach. I interviewed several coaches, and the last one that I interviewed was an assistant coach at Princeton University. When I met with him and told him about each individual on the team, several times he made a comment that to be successful a team needed someone who knew the game and someone who had a passion for the boys. He said several times that with my love and passion for these boys, he thought I would be the best fit for them. I continued to tell him that I did love them and that I would love to coach them but that I love coaching the girls and would not give that up. I offered him the position, but he eventually decided to stay at Princeton. As I began to look for other coaches, I kept hearing him say that I was the one with the passion for this team and that he thought there was no better fit.