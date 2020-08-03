Q&A: South Carroll athletic director discusses his first year on the job, made ’incomplete’ by coronavirus

Tim Novotny celebrated his first anniversary as South Carroll High School’s athletic director at the beginning of July.
Novotny, a 2000 South Carroll grad, took over for Jim Horn, who served as the Cavaliers’ athletic director from 2000 to 2019 and retired earlier last year. Prior to taking on the role, Novotny coached the Cavaliers boys varsity soccer team for 11 years and taught a technology class at the school for two years.
Novotny got two full high school sports seasons under his belt before the coronavirus pandemic swept out the 2020 spring season.
The Times caught up with Novotny to discuss his first year on the job, coronavirus and more.
Q: How would you best describe your first year on the job as South Carroll’s athletic director?
A: Exciting, but incomplete. I accomplished many of the goals I had planned for my first year. However, with the statewide shut down due to COVID-19, things felt incomplete.
Q: How have you been staying busy this summer during the pandemic?
A: I am overseeing a few projects at South Carroll, as well as keeping in contact with my coaches. South Carroll is also piloting a new registration and scheduling platform for this coming school year, and that has kept me busy as well.
Q: What would fall sports look like if you guys play while the surrounding counties don’t?
A: Obviously it will be very different, but also may give us a unique opportunity. As stated this past week at the Board of Education meeting by Mr. Michael Duffy, supervisor of athletics for Carroll County Public Schools, if that were to happen it would be an intra-county schedule.
Q: What has been the most difficult part about doing your job during the pandemic?
A: The lack of in-person interaction with colleagues, staff, community members and my athletes. I miss having my athletes drop by my office or seeing them in the hallways. Those impromptu interactions I took for granted prior to the school closure, but I will not when we are able to enter the buildings again.
Q: What have you learned the most in your transition from a coach to an athletic director?
A: Although there are still teachable and coachable moments with the athletes, I find myself having those same type of moments but with coaches. I am focusing on the entire school athletic community rather than the sport I coached.