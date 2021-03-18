xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

2021 All-Carroll County Wrestling | PHOTOS

2021 All-Carroll County Wrestling
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Mar 18, 2021
2021 All-Carroll County Wrestling - First Team
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Ryan Athey, South Carroll
Junior 120 pounds
Junior 120 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Caleb Barnhill, Century
Freshman 106 pounds
Freshman 106 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Justin Brister, South Carroll
Senior 285 pounds
Senior 285 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Kaden Bryan, Westminster
Junior 220 pounds
Junior 220 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Carson Fitzgerald, Century
Senior 113 pounds
Senior 113 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Travis Green, Manchester Valley
Sophomore 126 pounds
Sophomore 126 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Heathe Hernandez, Manchester Valley
Senior 160 pounds
Senior 160 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Zach Kirby, Winters Mill
Senior 138 pounds
Senior 138 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Connor Kolarek, Westminster
Junior 182 pounds
Junior 182 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Anthony Marsico, Liberty
Senior 152 pounds
Senior 152 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Rylan Moose, South Carroll
Sophomore 170 pounds
Sophomore 170 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Ryan Ohler, Liberty
Senior 145 pounds
Senior 145 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Gage Owen, South Carroll
Sophomore 132 pounds
Sophomore 132 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Michael Pizzuto, South Carroll
Sophomore 126 pounds
Sophomore 126 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Jake Rippeon, South Carroll
Senior 152 pounds
Senior 152 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll
Sophomore 145 pounds
Sophomore 145 pounds (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Grant Warner, Manchester Valley
Senior 195 pounds
Senior 195 pounds (Courtesy Photo)
Coach of the Year: Matt Thomas, South Carroll
(Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
2021 Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year
South Carroll sophomore AJ Rodrigues is the 2021 Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year.
South Carroll sophomore AJ Rodrigues is the 2021 Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
