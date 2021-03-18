2021 All-Carroll County Wrestling | PHOTOS

2021 All-Carroll County Wrestling - First Team
Ryan Athey, South Carroll
Caleb Barnhill, Century
Justin Brister, South Carroll
Kaden Bryan, Westminster
Carson Fitzgerald, Century
Travis Green, Manchester Valley
Heathe Hernandez, Manchester Valley
Zach Kirby, Winters Mill
Connor Kolarek, Westminster
Anthony Marsico, Liberty
Rylan Moose, South Carroll
Ryan Ohler, Liberty
Gage Owen, South Carroll
Michael Pizzuto, South Carroll
Jake Rippeon, South Carroll
AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll
Grant Warner, Manchester Valley
Coach of the Year: Matt Thomas, South Carroll
2021 Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year