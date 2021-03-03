Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021| PHOTOS

Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021
(Pat Stoetzer)
Jayden Adams, Liberty -- 10.6 ppg
Zach Bowen, Manchester Valley -- 10.8 ppg
Karson Pavlik, South Carroll -- 11.8 ppg
Shane Stewart, Liberty -- 12.4 ppg
Ja'Quan Dukes, Manchester Valley -- 13.8 ppg
Tyler Sabad, Winters Mill -- 14,4 ppg
Colby Owings, Century -- 14.7 ppg
Justin Sheetz, Liberty -- 14.8 ppg
Noah Riley, Century -- 15.3 ppg
Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key -- 15.6 ppg