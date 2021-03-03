xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring 2021|...

(Stats reported to the Carroll County Times by coaches or team reps)

Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021| PHOTOS

By
Mar 03, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021
(Pat Stoetzer)
CCAL Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021
(Stats reported to the Carroll County Times by coaches or team reps)
(Stats reported to the Carroll County Times by coaches or team reps)
Jayden Adams, Liberty -- 10.6 ppg
11 games, 117 points
11 games, 117 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Zach Bowen, Manchester Valley -- 10.8 ppg
12 games, 129 points
12 games, 129 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Karson Pavlik, South Carroll -- 11.8 ppg
12 games, 142 points
12 games, 142 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Shane Stewart, Liberty -- 12.4 ppg
11 games, 136 points
11 games, 136 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Ja'Quan Dukes, Manchester Valley -- 13.8 ppg
12 games, 166 points
12 games, 166 points (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Tyler Sabad, Winters Mill -- 14,4 ppg
11 games, 158 points
11 games, 158 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Colby Owings, Century -- 14.7 ppg
12 games, 176 points
12 games, 176 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Justin Sheetz, Liberty -- 14.8 ppg
11 games, 163 points
11 games, 163 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Noah Riley, Century -- 15.3 ppg
12 games, 184 points
12 games, 184 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key -- 15.6 ppg
13 games, 203 points
13 games, 203 points (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement