Century boys soccer punches ticket to Class 2A state title game with 4-3 win over top-seeded Queen Anne’s

Ryan Bauer pulled the ball far behind his head like a slingshot and hurled it into the box on a throw-in midway through the first half of Saturday’s Class 2A boys soccer state semifinal. Nick McGhin’s head rose above the pack and redirected the incoming ball past Queen Anne’s goalkeeper.

Before the ball could pierce the mesh netting, Bauer, a Century junior defender, spun around and mean mugged the nearest camera like Stephen Curry after hitting a pivotal 3-pointer.

Bauer’s supreme confidence in McGhin and the ensuing celebratory team pose was precisely the flair and swagger that led No. 5 seed Century to a 4-3 win over the top-seeded Lions for a spot in the state championship game.

The Knights will meet Damascus or North Harford next week at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

“We were pretty focused and pretty intense in our preparation before the game,” Century coach Stephen Hurst said. “Going in, I would say we were highly motivated. And we’re not listed as one of the top seeds so I think that motivates us.”

It was earlier this week that Hurst said to take down Queen Anne’s and keep their season alive, the Knights would have to respond confidently to adversity.

Century had a plus-11 goal differential in playoff wins over Walkersville, Williamsport and Winters Mill, so there weren’t many tense moments entering Saturday. But mistakes are magnified this deep in the playoffs, he said, so staying calm when things go awry would be paramount.

Well, Century never faced any true test of adversity Saturday until the game’s waning minutes. At least not that showed up on the scoreboard.

McGhin put home his first of three goals seven minutes into the contest on a cross in that was tipped twice before his foot tattooed the ball into the far top corner. His second came on the throw-in header. And his third — which came shortly after a penalty kick goal by Justin Asiedu — was a result of McGhin being in the right place at the right time to slip one past the keeper, constructing an early 4-0 lead.

The junior midfielder even shrugged in the direction of a trove of Queen Anne’s fans. Another show of confidence rightfully earned by a hat trick in the state semifinal against a one-loss opponent.

“Early in the game I just realized their defense wasn’t the greatest defense we’ve played,” McGhin said. “So I had to take advantage.”

“They’re trying to be creative, we’ve been working on that all season,” Hurst added. “[McGhin] has done that a couple times for us this season. He just seems to put himself in the right position and he’s hungry for the ball when it’s down by the goal, whether it’s by his feet or up in the air.”

For most of the game, Queen Anne’s offensive chances largely stalled. That is, until the final four minutes.

The first Lions goal came on the foot of senior forward Nicholas Esper, who slid a shot past the outstretched arms of Knights freshman keeper Greyson Glenn from roughly 20 yards out. Midfielder Gage Jordan then sneaked one in with less than four minutes left. Esper tapped in the third with 59 seconds to go, a herculean effort that proved too little, too late.

That’s because Century’s back line plays the same aggressive gusto its attackers do.

“They have great height and speed,” Queen Anne’s coach Wade Hosler said. “They’re really good in the air. We didn’t handle that well in the first half. Most of their goals came off throws or corners, we just didn’t handle that well. … Can’t give up four goals in the first half, it’s too hard to come back from.”

But the Lions nearly did.

The Knights pivoted formations to a four-man back line in the final 20 minutes. Hurst said he wasn’t sure if “that helped us or hurt us.” But he felt confident in his team’s ability to weather the late storm.

“It’s just the heart of the team,” McGhin said. “Everyone on this team wants to win a state championship so that’s all we’re working towards.”