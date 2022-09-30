Liberty volleyball earns first win over Westminster in nearly five years

When the season began, one of the Liberty volleyball team’s goals was to do something it hasn’t in a long time: beat Westminster.

You can check that one off the list.

The Lions outserved and outplayed the host Owls on Thursday night to win in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14, in a Carroll County league match.

How long has it been since the Lions (6-0, 5-0) beat Westminster? Liberty’s last victory came on Oct. 17, 2017, almost a full five years ago.

“When we played them my freshman year, we lost 3-0 and we only won three matches that year,” Liberty senior Sarah Hart said. “It was huge working up to this moment and achieving this goal.”

The Lions didn’t leave much doubt about their intensity in the first set, jumping out to an 11-1 lead behind three kills by Hart and service aces by Grace Maerten and Paige Coulson. Westminster (5-2, 4-2) cut the margin to 13-5 on an Emma Reaves kill, but the Lions stretched the lead to 20-9, forcing Westminster coach Serra Jarboe to call a timeout. It didn’t work, as Liberty outscored the Owls 5-1 to take the first set.

After a 2-2 tie in the second set, Hart showed why she is one of the best players in the county. The senior scored four of Liberty’s next five points, three on kills and one on a block, to push the lead to 7-2. Every time Westminster seemed to have figured out the Lions, Liberty would go on a run. At one point, Liberty served 13 out of 15 points, and the Lions easily took the set, 25-11.

Westminster began to play a little better in the third set. After Liberty jumped out to a 7-3 lead, the Owls used 5-0 run of their own behind the serving of Amanda Berends to briefly take an 8-7 lead. Westminster kept the match close, narrowing the gap to 13-11 on a Reaves kill, but Liberty used two kills by Coulson and one each by Sarah Zentner and Jenna Liska to take an 18-11 lead. The Lions outscored the Owls 7-3 the rest of the way, ending the match on a Hart kill.

“We came out and played with a lot of energy. We played really good defense,” Coulson said. “As the match went on, we began to find spots on the court [on offense]. We got them out of system, and that motivated us even harder.”

Liberty coach Sheri Hagen said they spent a lot of time in practice preparing specifically for this match.

“We really worked on our serving and hitting to spaces,” Hagen said. “We knew their tendencies. Our goal is to get above 90% on our serving, and we did that in all three sets.”

Hagen said this team has been building towards this year.

“We were good last year, and we thought we’d win the region, but we lost in the regional finals in five sets,” she said. “We only lost two seniors last year, so we set our goals really high this year. We’re not done yet, but beating [Westminster] certainly was one of them.”