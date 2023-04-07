Antuan Oliver named MVP as Randallstown baseball defeats New Town, 16-6, to win Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament

In what was the culmination of three days of baseball in Baltimore County centered around honoring Jackie Robinson, Randallstown emerged victorious, winning the 2023 Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament.

Thursday’s championship game featured offense from both the Rams and New Town, but the Rams prevailed, 16-6, behind an aggressive offense throughout the lineup and shutdown relief pitching. The Rams went 3-0 in the tournament, gaining momentum for what will surely be a grind the rest of the season.

“We took some tough losses early,” Antuan Oliver said, “but we’ve definitely come together after the tournament and now we are playing better.”

Oliver was named the tournament’s MVP after a three-day stretch that saw him excel both at the plate and on the mound. Coming off a dominant two-home run game against Mervo, the sophomore was one of six Rams to have multiple hits in Thursday’s championship game.

Grant Mellerson, Jahsha Stevens, Daniel Beverly, Elijah Lee and Michael Miller joined Oliver with multi-hit games for the Rams on Thursday as they took home this year’s trophy, erasing the sting of last year’s defeat in the championship game.

Randallstown players pose with the trophy after beating New Town, 16-6, in the championship game of the Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“It was all about effort,” Oliver said. “Adjusting to the pitches, taking the ball the right side of the field or right back up the middle, just doing whatever I gotta do to win.”

What clinched the top individual award for Oliver was an equally impressive performance on the mound. With the game close, coach Marc Stevens turned to Oliver earlier than expected for relief. Oliver struck out nine, holding the Titans while he and his teammates piled up runs.

“Antuan is a very skilled baseball player and brings a brand of baseball to Randallstown High School that we’re excited about,” Stevens said. “I’m so proud of not only what he’s doing on the baseball field, but also in the classroom.”

Randallstown players hold their trophy high. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

While the team celebrated on the field and throughout what was a dominant week, the tournament’s namesake was heavy on the minds on some players as they realized the importance of the occasion. Oliver noted how he wants to play like Robinson when he steps out on the field, doing the “little things” that help his team win games.

“It’s the history of the game,” he said. “I learned everything from studying him, like being aggressive on third and when you’re baserunning, trying to make the pitchers balk.”

Stevens, who created the tournament and plans to expand to eight teams next year, was proud of not only his boys for winning, but the entire week of hard competitive Baltimore area baseball.

“I think the tournament was an absolute success,” he said. “Everyone involved had something to take away from it. All the teams and coaches did well and of course, I’m proud of Randallstown High School.”

Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament Day 1

Pikesville 13, Mervo 7

New Town 10, Dunbar 6

Randallstown 20, Milford Mill 2

Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament Day 2

Pikesville 12, New Town 4

Randallstown 17, Mervo 2

Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament semifinal

New Town 13, Pikesville 0

Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament championship game

Randallstown 16, New Town 6