2021 All-Carroll County Football - Offense | PHOTOS

2021 All Carroll County Football - Offense
Jarren Rutter, Francis Scott Key -- Quarterback
Jackson Boothby, Manchester Valley -- Running Back
Tommy Nelson, Liberty -- Running Back
Erick Stranko, Westminster -- Running Back
Sam Evans, Liberty -- Wide Receiver
Mason Fisher, Westminster -- Wide Receiver
Sean Hakanson, South Carroll -- Wide Receiver
Elijah Harris, Francis Scott Key -- Wide Receiver
Ben Blum, South Carroll -- Offensive Line
Jack Cross, Westminster -- Offensive Line
Noah Glass, Westminster -- Offensive Line
Cian McCauley, Winters Mill -- Offensive Line
William Sinnott, Manchester Valley -- Offensive Line
Derek Williams, Westminster -- Offensive Line
Alex Cook, Manchester Valley -- Kicker
Coach of the Year: Chris Bassler, Westminster
