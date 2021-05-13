xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

2021 All-Carroll County Football - Offense | PHOTOS

2021 All Carroll County Football - Offense

2021 All-Carroll County Football - Offense | PHOTOS

May 13, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
2021 All Carroll County Football - Offense
2021 All Carroll County Football - Offense
Jarren Rutter, Francis Scott Key -- Quarterback
(Courtesy Photo)
Jackson Boothby, Manchester Valley -- Running Back
(Courtesy Photo)
Tommy Nelson, Liberty -- Running Back
(Courtesy Photo)
Erick Stranko, Westminster -- Running Back
(Courtesy Photo)
Sam Evans, Liberty -- Wide Receiver
(Courtesy Photo)
Mason Fisher, Westminster -- Wide Receiver
(Courtesy Photo)
Sean Hakanson, South Carroll -- Wide Receiver
(Courtesy Photo)
Elijah Harris, Francis Scott Key -- Wide Receiver
(Courtesy Photo)
Ben Blum, South Carroll -- Offensive Line
(Courtesy Photo)
Jack Cross, Westminster -- Offensive Line
(Courtesy Photo)
Noah Glass, Westminster -- Offensive Line
(Courtesy Photo)
Cian McCauley, Winters Mill -- Offensive Line
(Courtesy Photo)
William Sinnott, Manchester Valley -- Offensive Line
(Courtesy Photo)
Derek Williams, Westminster -- Offensive Line
(Courtesy Photo)
Alex Cook, Manchester Valley -- Kicker
(Courtesy Photo)
Coach of the Year: Chris Bassler, Westminster
(Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)
Times Football Player of the Year
Westminster High School senior Erick Stranko is the Carroll County Times Football Player of the Year for the spring 2021 season.
Westminster High School senior Erick Stranko is the Carroll County Times Football Player of the Year for the spring 2021 season. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement