Free-throw shooting propels Gerstell boys basketball to 55-51 win over St. Mary’s in opener

As St. Mary’s closed the gap and Gerstell Academy’s lead dwindled to almost nothing in the fourth quarter, the visiting Falcons needed to simply calm down.
No one exemplified that zen-like approach more than junior Jaden Davis, who ultimately led Gerstell to a 55-51 victory with the strength of his free-throw shooting.
That stability from the charity stripe provided just enough cushion to the Falcons’ lead as they opened the delayed and abbreviated winter season on a high note.
Coach Ben Thompson admired the maturity Davis displayed as the once-bench player turned leading scorer mostly scored his team-high 15 points from the free throw line. Overall, Gerstell shot 12-for-18 there in the four-point win.
“One of the advantages we had was St. Mary’s was in a situation where they were in the bonus against us and it was huge for us to be able to execute our offense, and whenever we were getting fouled stepping up to the free-throw line and getting shots,” Thompson said.
While the Falcons generated stability from the foul line, those same trips had a negative effect on St. Mary’s, which made 5 of 11 free-throw chances in its return to competition.
“That’s kind of been the Achilles’ heel for us the last couple years,” St. Mary’s coach Trey Quinn said. “Something we’ve been focusing on and just gotta keep getting better on it.”
After minutes of equally-matched frenzy to start the game, senior Jeremiah Stanton (14 points) spurred Gerstell’s nine-point run to end the quarter — one that would prove key later on — and game the Falcons a 19-12 advantage.
“With every punch they threw, there was a counter-punch,” Thompson said. “It was a battle, back-and-forth. [That run] was huge.”
St. Mary’s sophomore Ajani Lomax snapped Gerstell’s streak to start the second quarter, but things still got away from the hosts quickly.
Just two minutes in, the Falcons carved a double-digit lead. Five second-quarter turnovers hardly helped the Saints, nor did the three missed free throws.
St. Mary’s methodically marched its way back as Gerstell’s went cold for a few minutes. Lomax spearheaded the rally for the Saints, putting a way a majority of his first-half eight points by speeding down the court on steals and transition plays.
But all it took was a pair of free throws, a layup off a steal and a 3-pointer for Gerstell to maintain a comfortable 35-23 lead at halftime.
St. Mary’s accelerated its tempo in the third quarter, but the Saints couldn’t slow Gerstell, which, once in motion, cut clear and swift paths to the basket.
However, the Saints took over once they touched the floor for the fourth quarter.
Jacob Aryee, who scored 25 points and his coach Quinn calls the “elder statesman,” seemed to carry a different swagger entirely, one that was bubbling under the surface throughout the game.
The junior made two key 3-pointers during the frame to cut the deficit to one score.
“He knew his time would come at some point, which we keep preaching — ‘play within yourself’ — he ended up getting loose in the second half. It was good mental toughness,” Quinn said.
But the Saints watched their hopes slip away at the foul line. Gerstell came out of a timeout focused on attacking and smart possessions, leading Davis to the stripe twice to score enough and protect the lead.
“It feels great. We’re thankful; we talk about it every day,” Davis said. “We want to take it one step at a time and one game at a time and get those ‘Ws’.”