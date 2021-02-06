Gerstell girls basketball avenges playoff defeat, beats St. Mary’s 50-46 in season opener

Almost one year ago to the day, Gerstell Academy’s girls basketball team walked off the floor defeated, felled by just one basket in double overtime that lifted St. Mary’s to victory in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference quarterfinals.
Now, 364 days later, the two met under very different circumstances — a season opener delayed months by a pandemic – and the once-defeated Falcons wrote a different story.
With a mantra of “relax, don’t rush it,” Gerstell kept its composure at the foul line down the stretch to beat visiting St. Mary’s in Finksburg, 50-46.
“I wanted to avenge our loss from last year [when] we lost by three,” said Marley Saunders, who had a team-high 17 points. “I wanted to come back and come back strong with the team and we have a really strong team this year.”
St. Mary’s arrived at Friday’s game abruptly. Before this game, the Saints had never played together as a team, not even in practice. They got notice on Thursday they’d even have a season, when Anne Arundel County loosened restrictions on athletics to permit competitions again. Only then did four private schools, including St. Mary’s, hit the green light.
That showed early, as six turnovers hampered St. Mary’s in the first quarter, giving Gerstell the chance to jump out to a 10-0 lead. The Falcons spread the ball around; Saunders lifted her first of two 3-pointers in the half to cap the unanswered run.
“She just works. She eats, sleeps and breathes the game of basketball,” coach Shane Stem said of Saunders, the Falcons’ captain who will be playing for the Virgin Islands 17-U National Team. “ … It’s nice having a girl that can be that consistent.”
The Saints desperately needed a shift of momentum when it called a timeout. One player answered the call and staked her claim on the perimeter — the only freshman, Baily Walden (13 points).
For her first varsity points, Walden drained a pair of 3-pointers to spark the Saints’ eight-point run that closed gap to 10-8.
Walden, though inexperienced at the high school level, is a student of the game. The former St. Mary’s middle schooler studied every varsity game from the crowd and took to the court after the boys’ games to practice her shooting.
Another Walden triple tied the score in the second quarter. The Saints tried to attack the gaps, but Gerstell wouldn’t let them get too much momentum.
Unable to stop the Falcons’ shooting while it figured out its own — especially from the foul line (1-for-4 at halftime) — St. Mary’s trailed at the half, 22-18.
Twice St. Mary’s came within a point of tying the score, but the Falcons outshot their visitors 5-2 at the end of the third quarter and embarked on a 7-0 run into the fourth to carve out a 39-30 lead.
The Saints’ rebounding and early production at the foul stripe kept their heads above a Falcons squad threatening to drown them with triples and good defense. Walden also buried a triple and followed missed free throws with a layup to make it 45-44 with 31 seconds to go.
At that point, Saunders said their team’s game plan was clear: don’t rush it.
Both teams were awarded two free throws. St. Mary’s missed theirs; Gerstell did not.
“We lost the game at the foul line. We missed 12 foul shots,” St. Mary’s coach Chuck Miller said. “But you hold a team to 50 points … you should win those basketball games.”