McDaniel College’s wrestlers gathered in their practice room Friday afternoon in preparation for their weekend action with a pair of Centennial Conference opponents, and the game plan was simple.
Pick sides, grab a dodge ball, and try to be the last one standing.
Mason Goretsas watched the Green Terror from inside his office, an enclosed area within the wrestling room in the basement of Gill Center. McDaniel’s second-year coach and former Terror standout liked what he saw — a dozen or more of his grapplers participating in an activity other than wrestling.
“It’s a six-month season,” Goretsas said. “You’re beating yourself up every time you go out there.”
McDaniel opened its Centennial slate by beating Johns Hopkins on Jan. 22, the Green Terror’s first conference win in four years. They lost a pair over the weekend, falling to Muhlenberg and Washington and Lee. But Goretsas said succeeding at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional tournament, at the end of February, is the true mission for his wrestlers.
“We don’t have to win them all,” Goretsas said about McDaniel’s regular-season schedule. “The key right now is to stay healthy.”
That’s the goal for 141-pound senior Ryker Eckenbarger, a Westminster High School graduate who has yet to finish a season with the Green Terror. He’s 26-3 this season, and 75-11 overall in three years since transferring to the Hill from Campbell University.
But a rib injury ended his sophomore year just before the postseason began, and last winter a staph infection around the same time caused Eckenbarger to miss the end of the year.
Games of dodge ball eventually give way to mat time, and Eckenbarger takes it seriously.
“It is my last year so I have been giving it everything I have, just in case,” he said. “I haven’t finished a season yet. So it being my last year, that’s definitely in the back of my head and how I wrestle every week.”
Goretsas starts seven freshmen out of 10 weight classes, and McDaniel is 9-7 in dual meets this season. The Terror have a few wrestlers with records above .500, led by Eckenbarger and sophomore Tony Wuest.
The former North Carolina State grappler is 23-1 this season, and ranked third in Division III by InterMat at 197 pounds. He has three Centennial Conference Wrestler of the Week honors this season, and Wuest said he’s feeling good about his chances for postseason success.
“Physically I just have to get my body in shape to finish out the season,” Wuest said. “I’m looking long term where nationals is a big tournament for me. I want to put on a good tournament there, and at regionals. I think I’m doing pretty well.”
Alexander LaVeck is another Terror wrestler off to a solid start. The freshman from Marriottsville is 18-9 after posting wins against Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Washington and Lee.
McDaniel’s roster also features former Westminster standouts Chris Hauffman and Garrett Vandervalk.
“By the time we’re juniors and seniors, we’re going to be a powerhouse,” Wuest said of the Green Terror’s youthful squad. “There’s so much talent on this team that’s been undiscovered right now. Just from the start of the season to now, it’s a big difference.”
Goretsas, a, two-time state champion at North Carroll, said rest for his wrestlers is key at this stage of the season (Wuest didn’t suit up for the weekend matches). But having someone such as Eckenbarger in his lineup gives McDaniel a needed presence.
“He wrestles his hardest in every match,” Goretsas said. “It’s not necessarily always technique with this guy as much as it is 100% effort all the time, which is great being such a young team.”
And Eckenbarger wants nothing more than to finish strong while taking care of himself at the same time.
“I know that every match could be my last, and I’ve experienced that,” he said. “That’s how I’ve been wrestling. And also taking care of my body more, focusing more on my health and smart decisions on how to keep healthy.”