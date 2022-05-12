Winters Mill boys lacrosse starts fast, races to 14-2 win over Hammond in regional quarterfinals

Winters Mill's Reed Postlethwait looks to pass to a teammate with Hammond's Preston Edwards defending on the play during a boys lacrosse playoff game at Winters Mill High School on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Winters Mill Falcons took an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Hammond Golden Bears, 14-2. in their Class 2A West Region I quarterfinal. William Litz and Owen Boone led the Falcons with three goals each. Jesse Tobias, Zachary Rill and Jack Wivell each scored two.

“I felt it was a good team win, we got everybody out there as far as a couple younger guys we brought up from JV, so I was happy to get everybody out there,” Winters Mill head coach Darian Meador said. “Good win for the guys, especially if it’s our last home game.”

Litz scored his first goal of the game for third-seeded Winters Mill with 10:25 remaining in the opening quarter on a behind-the-back shot. He scored another goal the following quarter on a bounce shot and completed the hat trick late in the third quarter. Boone scored two goals in the first quarter and added his third early in the fourth quarter.

Winters Mill's Owen Boone spins away from defensive pressure by Hammond's Nick Hager during a boys lacrosse playoff game at Winters Mill High School on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Reed Postlethwait and Kamdyn Koch also hit the back of the net for the Falcons. Postlethwait’s was the opening goal of the game, less than a minute into the first quarter.

“Some younger guys, we’re a little low on seniors, all those guys definitely did a good job tonight, as far as stepping up and doing a role on our offensive side, getting the job done,” Meador said.

Winters Mill led 10-0 at halftime after scoring six goals in the first quarter and adding another four in the second. They added another three goals to their lead in the third and one more in the final frame.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Hammond’s Malik Johnson scored the first of his two goals in the quarter. He added another less than three minutes later.

“Malik’s a great kid, he’s been doing big things for us all season even if it’s not showing up in the stats,” Hammond head coach Danny Amacher said. “He’s a leader on that field, and a lot of kids really thrive off what he brings to the table. Malik scoring those goals was awesome and really helped our kids out.”

Winters Mill's Ryan Thomas controls the ball as he tries to elude pressure from Hammond's Malik Johnson during Wednesday's Class 2A West Region I quarterfinal. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

One of the key factors in the Falcons’ success was winning faceoffs. Of the 19 faceoffs in the game, Winters Mill won 16 with Ryan Thomas doing most of the damage in the circle.

“He’s probably one of the key contributors as far as possessing the ball, making sure as far as winning those first couple faceoffs.” Meador said. “Getting a good lead to start handling business early.”

Jaden Adefi started in goal for Hammond and made 12 saves. Seth Myers started in goal for the Falcons and made three saves. Wesley Zendgraft took over in the fourth quarter and made one save.

With the win, Winters Mill advances to play No. 2 Glenelg in the regional semifinals. On the other side, the loss brings Hammond’s season to an end.

“We had a bigger roster at the beginning of the season, and kids fell off here and there for different reasons,” Amacher said. “This group that finished the season out tonight, they all just stuck with it, and worked hard, and played for each other.”