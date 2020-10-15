Greater Baltimore High School Recruiting Night in Hampstead gives football players, coaches chance to connect

“When they are making decisions and having to decide, ‘Hey, am I going to have to decide between schools and major in what I want or play at a school and major in what I want to major in,' a lot goes into it," Gonzales said. "The costs as well — obviously, a lot of the smaller schools, especially even Division II, they only can give out a small amount of full scholarships. There’s a lot more that ties into it as far as knowing what your cost is, how far you want to be — your major is a big thing and a lot of kids have specific majors.