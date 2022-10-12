Westminster Wild indoor lacrosse became a championship team of players looking to continue their passion for the sport

The best way to describe the Westminster Wild is a passion project.

The team’s path reads like a Hollywood movie script. A group of former high school and college players in their mid-to-late-20s band together, wanting to keep playing the sport they love. They formed a new team, joined a new league and won the inaugural championship.

There was one big difference for the Wild players compared to the game they’ve played for a good portion of their lives: this wasn’t field lacrosse; it was indoor, or “box” lacrosse.

After playing one year in the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association, the Westminster Wild joined the North American Box Lacrosse League for its inaugural season. The NABLL is a semi-professional league that includes 31 teams spanning 15 states and eight regions. The season began in late June and ran through the summer with the Wild playing home games at the Columbia Ice Rink.

The Westminster Wild indoor lacrosse team celebrates after winning the North American Box Lacrosse League championship recently at the national tournament in Columbus, Ohio. (Courtesy Brady Sipes)

The Wild went 13-1 in the NABLL this season. After an undefeated regular season, Westminster beat the Maryland Arrows in a best-of-three regional round to move to the national tournament in Columbus, Ohio, which pitted it against teams from Seattle, North Carolina and New York. After winning its pool, the Wild beat Maine Northmen, 16-8, in the championship game.

Brady Sipes, a 28-year-old Maryland realtor and former player at Century, was the brain trust behind starting the team.

“I was invited to play with a team in the IBLA a few years back, me and some other guys played for the Maryland Bucks,” Sipes said. “I didn’t play lacrosse for five years after college, and I was like, ‘Wow, I missed this. After a while, there were a couple of us that played together for years and we thought, ‘Hey, why not make our own team?’”

Sipes wears many operational hats. He is the general manager, social media manager and a player. He worked tirelessly to garner funding for the team, a good portion through sponsorships.

The Westminster Wild's Hunter Davis, center, readies to take a shot using a screen from teammate Brady Sipes, left, as teammate Spenser Love, right, looks on during a game at the NABLL national championship tournament. (Courtesy Brady Sipes)

Hunter Davis, Sipes’ longtime friend, played a pivotal role in helping make the concept of the Wild come to fruition and calls himself Sipes’ “right-hand man.”

“We wanted to get a [team] that traveled around nationally, so we decided to start the Westminster Wild,” said Davis, an alumnus of Westminster High and York College in Pennsylvania.

Davis’ obligations included coordinating the schedule and practices and helping recruit players in addition to playing himself. For Davis, being a part of the Wild allowed calling his older brother Tyler a teammate again.

“We’ve never won a championship together so it was really meaningful,” Davis said.

Grady Breen found the team on social media when it posted about needing a coach.

“I had played previously in Canada and thought this was be a cool opportunity,” Breen, who also is the South Carroll boys lacrosse coach, said. “I was the bench coach, kind of assisting Joe Tinney, who was the player-coach.”

The Westminster Wild, a semi-pro indoor lacrosse team consisting of former high school and college players from Carroll County and the surrounding area, won the North American Box Lacrosse League national championship in the league's first year.

According to Breen, the Wild roster is made up of players from Carroll, Howard and Baltimore counties. He said a big part of the recruiting process involved “social media and word of mouth.”

The team, Breen said, gives a chance to players who love lacrosse to simply keep playing.

“No. 1 is just the passion to keep playing in any way, shape or form,” he said. “Pro scouts aren’t necessarily at our games but the allure of wanting to play more after college or learn a new sport like box, most of our players hadn’t played indoor before, that allure attracts a large variety of guys.”

Think of box lacrosse as the fraternal twin of field lacrosse with its cousin being ice hockey. Hockey is the main comparison Breen, Sipes and Davis have come up with when explaining what box lacrosse is to the untrained eye.

The rules are a bit more intense than field lacrosse, but it carries many of the principles of hockey. There is more padding in the uniforms and hitting along the walls is allowed, like someone slamming into the glass on an ice hockey rink.

The NABLL encompasses a lot of what Breen believes Americans love about sports. Box lacrosse takes aspects from many of the major sports, too, such as a shot clock, quick movements, high-scoring games and physical defense.

Sipes believes box lacrosse is growing in popularity and is confident that the NABLL is helping push that along.

“Box lacrosse has never been something that was popular here in Maryland,” Sipes said. “Field lacrosse has always reigned supreme. I think if we can get more kids playing box lacrosse in the winter [or] fall here we would take an already extremely competitive area, in terms of skill, to the next level.”

Joining the team comes at a cost of roughly $150, drawing players who are deeply passionate and committed to playing lacrosse at a high level. The players have to provide their own sticks and equipment too.

The NABLL is in its infancy and has a relatively small social media presence. The league is not entirely as popular as the more mainstream National Lacrosse League or Premiere Lacrosse League. However, it’s Sipes’ biggest dream for the future of the league to grow a vast alumni base and one day send a player to the professional ranks.

“If I can get a college kid that may not have a career going and playing in the PLL, but he can go play professional lacrosse somewhere else and we had a part in that, I mean, that’s huge,” Sipes said. “We gave them an opportunity that probably wasn’t here two years ago.”