McDaniel women’s basketball trying to finish strong despite missing playoffs

There won’t be any postseason play this winter for McDaniel’s women’s basketball team, but the Green Terror are doing their best to carry that “big picture” mindset.
That’s how the Terror are looking at their final week of the regular season. And it started Wednesday with a convincing 68-48 victory over Washington at Gill Center.
McDaniel snapped a two-game skid and defeating a Shorewomen team that was coming off a win against Gettysburg, ranked No. 22 in the country last week by d3hoops.com. The Green Terror can finish with a winning record at home if they beat Swarthmore on Saturday, Feb. 22.
“The season didn’t go quite as well as we thought it would,” said first-year coach Christin Gowan. “Our seniors are learning a brand new system. So it’s really big for our momentum to ... not only the end of the week but going into next season, looking forward to competing with solid teams in our conference.”
McDaniel (10-14, 6-13 in the Centennial Conference) has seen its share of runs this year, and struggled to find consistency within the league. But the Terror established a rhythm early in Wednesday’s game that kept Washington (10-4, 7-12) from getting close.
Freshman guard Natalie Mehl had 15 points to go with six rebound, both team highs, and sophomore forward Meggie Burgess added a career-high 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
Mehl sank four 3-pointers, and Burgess added three.
Mallory Conroy, another freshman forward, scored 11 and grabbed five rebounds, while senior Liv Storer had nine points.
Washington beat Gettysburg 77-76 last Saturday, Feb. 15, but couldn’t match up with McDaniel for a second time this season. The Terror pulled away and won 57-42 in Chestertown on Jan. 15, part of a three-game win streak at the time.
Four losses in a row followed, however, and McDaniel found itself missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Gowan’s approach is to grow and improve, and that means more than just in her rookie season as McDaniel’s coach.
“It just shows that this team can play from senior to freshmen,” Mehl said. “It works out because all of us have great chemistry on and off the court. ‘Gow’ has trust in us younger players, and [it] really puts confidence in us to know that she trusts us to be out on the floor in close games.”
McDaniel shot 53% in the first quarter, and Burgess gave the team a boost in the second. She sank a pair of 3-pointers in the frame, the second of which put the Green Terror ahead 39-21 with 2:52 to play before the break.
Washington went cold for nearly five minutes, and McDaniel led by 16 at halftime. And the home team enjoyed a 13-2 run for the bulk of the quarter.
The Green Terror led by as many as 24 points, and Mehl scored seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter — she converted a four-point play with a 3 from the left corner and a free throw, to the delight of Gowan and her teammates.
McDaniel will recognize their six seniors — Emily Metzger, Anna Mondoro, Sara Pilkey, Hannah Ravenscroft, Storer, and Jamese Word — before Saturday’s game.
Gowan has a crop of younger players she said has found its way through an otherwise tough season.
Conroy, Mehl, and Manchester Valley graduate Josey Klingenberg (four assists) have three years remaining. Burgess and guard Ellie Connelly (five points, five rebounds) are two of McDaniel’s six sophomores.
“They’ve really developed,” Gowan said of her underclassmen. “Our senior group is so tough, and they’re such good leaders, that they were kind of stepping into the background. Now I think as they see the seniors moving out, they’re stepping into their own and recognizing that they can shine a little bit too.”