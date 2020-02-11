Anna Mondoro lifts McDaniel women’s basketball past Gallaudet

Anna Mondoro had 19 points, including hitting five-3 pointers, and McDaniel College defeated Gallaudet 61-50 in non-conference women’s basketball action Monday at Gill Center.
Natalie Mehl had 14 points and canned three 3-pointers for the Green Terror (9-12), and Liv Storer chipped in with six points and 10 rebounds. Mondoro has 131 career 3-pointers, 14 away from passing Jen Piccolomini for third all-time in McDaniel history. Steph Perez has the most 3-pointers with 228, and Lindsey Nichols is second with 193.
Layups from Josey Klingenberg (Manchester Valley) and Mallory Conroy in the final 1:32 of the first half gave the Green Terror a 31-25 edge at the break. The Bison (7-13) netted the first four points of the third quarter to close to within two before a Mondoro triple in the corner pushed the lead back to five. The Terror stretched the lead as large as 12 in the period before six straight points from Emelia Beldon made it a 47-41 game after three quarters.
Beldon, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, stretched her personal run to 8-0 on the opening possession of the fourth period before a Conroy jumper and pair of Mondoro 3-pointers keyed the game-clinching 12-3 run, pushing the lead to 59-46 with 3:23 to play.