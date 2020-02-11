Anna Mondoro lifts McDaniel women’s basketball past Gallaudet

Layups from Josey Klingenberg (Manchester Valley) and Mallory Conroy in the final 1:32 of the first half gave the Green Terror a 31-25 edge at the break. The Bison (7-13) netted the first four points of the third quarter to close to within two before a Mondoro triple in the corner pushed the lead back to five. The Terror stretched the lead as large as 12 in the period before six straight points from Emelia Beldon made it a 47-41 game after three quarters.