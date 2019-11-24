Approximately 300 people fans made the trip from Carroll County to College Park to watch one of the best players in county history. About 30 minutes after the game ended, DeWees walked behind the Quinnipiac bench, now packed with supporters. Two fans had signs, one with the phrase “Mack Attack,” and the other with her No. 22 jersey. Several were wearing shirts with the number, including two young kids who were shooting around on the Xfinity Center floor.