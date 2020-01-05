“We’ve got seniors who might not have been in this position before, or they were on teams that were in this position and they might have not been the ones on the floor,” Gowan said. “So [it’s] being able to protect that lead, take care of the ball, and somebody’s got to step up and be the guy. It can’t just be all the X’s and O’s, the drawn-up plays. Who’s going to be that charismatic leader that’s going to step up and take us to the next level?”