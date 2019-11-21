Gettysburg led 8-2 in the first quarter before going on a cold stretch that lasted more than 4 minutes. McDaniel capitalized and 12-2 run and grabbed a 14-8 lead on Word’s steal-turned-layup with 1:23 to go in the frame. The Bullets answered late, and cut the lead to 14-13 on a 3-pointer from Cesareo. But senior guard Emily Metzger beat the buzzer on a long jumper and the Terror led 16-13.