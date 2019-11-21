Energy doesn’t seem to be an issue with McDaniel College’s women’s basketball team.
The Green Terror flashed plenty of it in their Centennial Conference opener Wednesday night against Gettysburg, led by first-year coach Christin Gowan and a handful of young, eager players. The Bullets did enough down the stretch to prevail at Gill Center, 66-57, but the effort could set a tone for McDaniel’s season.
The Green Terror forced 16 turnovers, out-rebounded their opponent 38-36, and collected 26 points off the bench to Gettysburg’s 18. A fourth-quarter dry spell from the home team led to the Bullets’ gathering themselves for a victory, but it wasn’t easy.
“We’ve really harped on that,” Gowan said about her team’ collective passion “We’re so deep where anybody can step up any night. So because people know that, I think they’re engaged in the game the whole time. They’re really pushing each other. They’ve bought into the defensive philosophy.”
Senior forward Liv Storer led McDaniel with 12 points and freshman guard Natalie Mehl added 10. Mallory Conroy, a freshman forward, posted eight points and eight rebounds. She added two steals, as did fellow freshman Josey Klingenberg (Manchester Valley) and senior Hannah Ravenscroft.
Klingenberg finished with five points and four assists, and senior Jamese Word added six rebounds.
The Green Terror (2-1) connected on only three field goals in the fourth quarter and couldn’t keep pace with the Bullets, who drained a pair of big 3-pointers that helped them pull away. Olivia Matto and Christina Richson canned the 3s, and Richson’s triple from the far corner put Gettysburg (3-1) ahead 62-53 with 3:08 to play.
Storer drained two shows in the final 2 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to cap a comeback.
“The group of seniors have been great leaders for us,” Gowan said. “They’ve never made it to the conference playoffs, so kind of their first goal. And I think they set the standard for the group.”
Ashley Gehrin had 16 points to lead Gettysburg, and Mackenzie Tinner scored 15. Gehrin grabbed seven rebounds.
McDaniel started the third quarter with seven consecutive misses before Klingenberg’s 3-pointer form the top of the arc ended the drought. Gettysburg absorbed the offensive struggles at that point, and when Storer knocked down a turnaround jumper with 5:31 left the Terror led 45-40.
They went ahead 50-42 with 3 minutes to play when sophomore guard Elle Connelly converted a layup, only to have Gettysburg close the quarter on an 8-1 run. Richson’s layup at the buzzer got the Bullets to within 51-50.
The visitors outscored McDaniel 16-6 in the fourth quarter for a win in their first Centennial game of the year.
Four straight field goals gave the Green Terror a 32-28 lead with less than 4 minutes to play in the first half, and the home team stretched its lead to 38-21 when senior Anna Mondoro sank a jumper with 1:25 to play. The Bullets answered with a Kiera Cesareo layup, and they kept it going early in the third quarter.
Gettysburg led 8-2 in the first quarter before going on a cold stretch that lasted more than 4 minutes. McDaniel capitalized and 12-2 run and grabbed a 14-8 lead on Word’s steal-turned-layup with 1:23 to go in the frame. The Bullets answered late, and cut the lead to 14-13 on a 3-pointer from Cesareo. But senior guard Emily Metzger beat the buzzer on a long jumper and the Terror led 16-13.
McDaniel travels to York on Saturday before returning to Gill Center on Nov. 26 to host rival Johns Hopkins.
Gowan said she was pleased with her team’s effort and saw positive signs going forward.
“I’ve seen it in practice every day,” the coach said. “They see that they can play with [the Bullets] that are supposedly the best in the conference , picked to win it, and they were right in it until the forth quarter.”
Men’s Basketball
McDaniel (2-1) closed Tuesday’s game at Wilson on a 13-6 run, including two free throws with 3.9 seconds left, for a 60-58 victory. Josh Sproul led the Green Terror with 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and eight rebounds. Caleb Johnson added a career-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds.
Mike Wallace had seven points and six assists, while Kaelen Kanealey posted seven points and seven rebounds. The Terror host Christendom on Friday night at 7:30.