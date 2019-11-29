Andrew and Trish Storer usually watch their daughter Liv play basketball for McDaniel College some 10,000 miles away in Victoria, Australia, but the family had a chance to be together Tuesday night at Gill Center.
The Green Terror hosted Johns Hopkins, and for the first time in three years Liv Storer played in front of her parents.
“During the warm-ups when everyone else’s family comes in, they give them a secret wave. It was nice to be able to do that today,” Storer said. “It’s really nice to have them here, and just to be able to talk to them after the game like everyone else gets to do.”
Storer had seven points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in McDaniel’s 51-42 loss, but the result likely mattered little. Not after 24 hours of travel and little to no sleep for mom and dad to see their child in action.
“But it’s worth it,” Andrew Storer said. “We’d it again tomorrow.”
Said a weary Trish Storer: “Maybe the next day.”
Liv Storer came to McDaniel in 2016 from Wangaratta, not too far from former WNBA star Lauren Jackson’s hometown of Albury. She started playing basketball about 10 years ago, and played for the same club hoops team as Jackson did, the South East Australian Basketball League’s Lady Bandits.
Storer said as a child she played Australian football and netball, a sort of modified game of basketball native to her homeland, before falling in love with hoops.
Storer thrived as a forward at 5 feet, 10 inches. And with the help of a basketball recruiting company, she put together some videos to send to college coaches. Storer wanted to study overseas, with America or Europe as potential destinations.
Former McDaniel coach Becky Martin saw one of the videos, and the two struck up a connection. Storer made eight starts as a freshman, then started all 25 games in 2017-18 and 22 more last season. She averaged 11.6 points as a sophomore.
Storer is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 79 career games for the Green Terror, with 707 points.
The last time the Storers came to Westminster for a game, they made sure to introduce themselves to McDaniel’s online production crew and thank them for their services. The 16-hour time difference makes it tricky to watch the Green Terror; on Saturdays at 1 p.m. the Storers need to be up at 5 a.m. to see their daughter’s games.
Andrew Storer is a teacher back home, and said when McDaniel plays its mid-week games he finds unique ways to catch his daughter online.
“My classroom becomes international studies, and we watch it live,” Andrew Storer said. “We get the map out.”
Liv Storer sat with her parents after her Tuesday night’s game and took in McDaniel’s men’s contest against Hopkins, savoring the opportunity to spend time together. They made plans to be in New Orleans for Thanksgiving break before Storer returns to the Hill in time for the Green Terror’s Dec. 4 game at Dickinson.
Andrew and Trish Storer will no doubt be watching.
“It’s just fantastic being able to see her real and in the flesh,” Trish Storer said Tuesday. “And also to get the atmosphere. You miss that a bit watching it online. A nice way to support her and meet all her friends and the special people that come along to support her. We’re very lucky.”
Men’s Basketball
Johns Hopkins 82, McDaniel 62
Highlight: On Tuesday, the No. 22-ranked Blue Jays dropped the Green Terror to 3-2. Josh Sproul had 17 points and Sam Beverley had five rebounds. Mike Wallace added 16 points and five boards for McDaniel. Tom Quarry had 34 points for Hopkins.
Mount St. Mary’s 64, Utah Valley 61
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Mount (2-5) rallied from a seven-point deficit with less than 7 minutes to play. Damian Chong Qui had 18 points, a career high, and Jalen Gibbs added 15. Malik Jefferson added 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.