Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Aug. 25, 2019

Baseball
Sykesville Post 223 is holding fall tryouts at the Sykesville Firehouse field, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please try and attend as many dates a possible. Sign up online at www.223baseball.com.
Basketball
South Carroll Boys Travel basketball tryouts starting in September 2019. Looking for players from 3rd through 8th grade. Please visit our website at www.scbasketball.com or email us at scbaball@yahoo.com.
Westminster Girls Basketball registrations Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Middle School. Contact Jerry Georgiana at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org or call 410-596-0801.
The International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) is looking for individuals interesting in becoming Maryland certified officials for Carroll County boys and girls basketball. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and reside in Carroll County. Contact Mason-Dixon secretary Tom Fisher at 410-596-9009 or email tomfisher1@gmail.com.
Cornhole
The Battle of the Bags is taking place Sept. 14 at the Shipley Arena (Carroll County Ag Center) in Westminster. Sign-ups set for Sept. 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. Doors open Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and bags fly at 10:30. Pool play to determine divisions, $50 per player and $100 per team. Backyard divisions, for more social players, will be played at Best Western of Westminster near McDaniel College. Portion of proceeds to support friends of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. For more information contact Bryan “Cuz” Ireland at 843-367-6752, or email stmusgrove@hotmail.com.
Dance
The Carroll County Cloggers are having a beginner class Sept. 8 at Westminster High School from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, $50 for two family members, and $75 for three or more. For more information email Mark Wilson (clogger@cvn.net) or Lynn Grassi (lynngrassi@verizon.net).
Lacrosse
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering an after-school lacrosse clinic on Tuesdays for boys in grades 4-8. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering several girls youth lacrosse clinics. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Pickleball
Carroll County Department of Rec and Parks is sponsoring a drop-in Pickleball program. Games are played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the former North Carroll High School from 1-4 p.m. For more info contact Jim Lutz at 410-374-2383 or Pat Larsen at 410-848-8658.
Softball
NCRC Hotshots Fastpitch Softball are holding tryouts/evaluations for the upcoming 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring Softball Seasons. Hotshots Fastpitch offers various levels of tournament play that fits your players needs. Our 18u teams compete in college showcases to help our athletes get ready for the next level. Each team is staffed with a variety of experienced coaches including those who have competed/coach at the high school and college level. Our coaches are all certified in CPR/First Aid and have attended the Positive Coaching Alliance, which works toward making our coaches and athletes better athletes and citizens off the field. We are having teams at the current age groups for travel/tournament softball: 10u/12u/14u/16u/18u. We also offer clinic and indoor practice times for our athletes. Please visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez (thummp1616@aol.com or 410-259-7426) for more information. If you can’t make our tryout dates and would like to arrange a private tryout feel free to contact us as well.
North Carroll Hotshots Fastpitch are accepting registration for the upcoming 2020 recreation softball season. Hotshots Fastpitch teams compete in the CML and Mason Dixon Leagues. Age groups competing include 8u/10u/12u/14u. We also offer a skills clinic format team for age groups 4-6u. Our coaches are CPR and First Aid certified and have attended the Positive Coaching Alliance which strives to make our coaches and athletes better people on and off the field. Please visit our website www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or thummp1616@aol.com for any questions.
Tae Kwon Do
Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
Track & Field
West Carroll Recreation Council is offering Track and Field for children ages 6-18. Contact Joshua Porter at 301-922-5761 or joshporter1002@gmail.com or go to www.westcarrollwings.org.
Westminster Track Club, Home of the WolfPack, offers a recreation youth cross country program for athletes ages 6-14 as of Dec. 31 of the current year. We welcome individuals interested in coaching our youth. Go to www.westminstertrackclub.com.
Volleyball
Westminster Volleyball Clinic is holding registrations at the Robert Moton Annex building, off Center Street, Sept. 2 from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $50 for 2nd-4th grade, and $90 for 4th-10th grade. For more contact Jerry Georgiana at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org.
West Carroll Recreation Council is sponsoring drop-in, adult competitive volleyball at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge, Thursdays from 6:45-9:30 p.m. Contact Steve Keeney at snkeeney@gmail.com 443-340-8380.
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering a volleyball clinic on Tuesday evenings. Three levels of instruction will be offered for grades 3-12. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.