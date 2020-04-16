Danika Ani ‘had an immense impact’ on Stevenson women’s track and field

“The second we get back to the hotel, we get that call and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s canceled,’” Ani said. “It was crushing. I remember being like, ‘Maybe it won’t happen for D-III, maybe they’ll just let us go. We’re already here. Teams are already checked in. If anything, they might just cut it down to where only in that event can you be at the stadium for that amount of time.’ But it was surreal to hear it. It didn’t set in until we were driving back. ‘Oh, crap, we’re really not competing.’”