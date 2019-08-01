Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County Maryland England's Timperley Lacrosse Team vs Maryland Express Aug 01, 2019 | 8:59 AM Timperley lacrosse team from England finishes its trip to the U.S. with a pair of all-star games against Maryland Express, boys and girls teams. Next Gallery PHOTOS Talbot Run Equestrian Center Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County Sports Green Terror Basketball Camp By Brian Krista Jul 30, 2019 Straehle Invitational Swim Meet Big A Throwers Open Carroll County Invitational swim meet South Carroll football camp Four County 9-10 All-Stars vs Thurmont 2018-19 Carroll County Times Athletes of the Year Sykesville vs Mt. Airy American Legion baseball