xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Who will win Super Bowl LV? Times staff, Carroll County football coaches weigh in

Carroll County Times
Feb 07, 2021 7:00 AM

Tampa Bay or Kansas City? Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? The GOAT or the Baby Goat?

The wait is almost over, and Super Bowl 55 is about to kick off. The Times staff offers up its picks, along with some of Carroll County’s high school football coaches — the ones getting ready for a varsity season this time around rather than having finished one a few months ago.

Carroll County Times Staff

Bob Blubaugh, editor

Tampa Bay, 31-23. I’m old enough to remember another time a young stud quarterback looking for back-to-back titles went up against a legend. Didn’t work out for Favre against Elway 23 years ago, and it won’t work out for Mahomes against Brady.

Pat Stoetzer, sports editor

Tampa Bay, 33-30. Never, ever bet against Tom Brady. Remember, the Chiefs needed a fourth-quarter gag from San Francisco last year to pull it out. Fire the cannons at Raymond James Stadium!

Megan Woodward, reporter

Tampa Bay, 41-36. Gonna go out on a whim here ... I think this is going to be an awesome game between two of the best quarterbacks in the league right now. I just can’t go against Brady.

Carroll’s football coaches

Chris Bassler, Westminster

Tampa Bay, 31-24. The football coach in me wants to pick the Chiefs because I think they are the better team. But I can’t bring myself to pick against Brady in the big game.

Todd Edmondson, Century

Kansas City, 30-24. I think KC’s defense will be able to get enough stops for Mahomes and that O to have the ball more.

Bernie Koontz, Manchester Valley

Tampa Bay, 34-31. I believe the difference could be the pressure KC’s D can put on TB. If they can get pressure on him KC will come out on top. If Tampa Bay’s offensive line can protect TB they will win in a close game.

Mike Kraus, South Carroll

Tampa Bay, 38-35. Both QBs have big days, The Old Goat Brady pulls off the comeback late in the 4th to win his seventh championship! Not my kinda game, too much offense.

Larry Luthe, Liberty

Kansas City, 35-28. Tom Brady works his magic to keep it close, but in the end, KC has too many weapons for the Tampa Bay defense. MVP-Patrick Mahomes.

Matt Miller, Winters Mill

Kansas City, 38-35. I’ll pick the Chiefs to win, which probably means they’ll get a big lead then Brady will lead a comeback for the Bucs to win at the end.

Will Thompson, Francis Scott Key

Kansas City, 31-27. Comes down to limiting explosive plays and scoring TDs in the red zone.

