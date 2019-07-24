Swimming: Athletes ‘work so hard’ to compete at annual Straehle Invitational

“Eat, Sleep, Swim, Repeat.”
A group of young swimmers at the annual Straehle Invitational Swim Meet wore orange T-shirts with that phrase on the back in bold, black letters. It could very well describe the lifestyle swimmers choose to adopt when looking to qualify for the decades-long meet, held at Four Seasons Sports Complex.
This is the 14th year the Straehle Invite has called the Four Seasons home, and 47 teams across the Central Maryland Swim League traveled to the complex to compete, including more than 1,200 athletes from ages 7-18.
Carroll County saw representation from seven teams — Carroll Aquatics, Freedom, North Carroll, Nottingham Swim Club, South Carroll Swim Club, Westminster Riding Club, and Westminster Swim Team — and a handful of these athletes saw success in the pool.
Two Carroll athletes, Westminster Swim Team’s Victoria Kaufman and Nottingham Swim Club’s Aidan Spencer, each earned a gold medal. Kaufman won the girls 15-and-over 100-meter freestyle in 58.55 seconds. Spencer swam to victory in the boys 8-and-under 25 backstroke in 20.77 seconds.
“I think the fact that people work so hard all year to get to this meet makes it so special, and the fact that you get to see so many people,” said Lauren Helminiak of South Carroll Swim Club. “It’s so cool to see that you’re at such a big meet and you’re swimming and having a fun time too.
“It’s stressful, but it’s more of a super fun time because everyone is so friendly and talkative.”
Westminster Swim Team’s Ryan Mahoney, who won four of five events at the Carroll County Invitational on July 18, finished ninth in the boys 9-10 100-meter individual medley.
Casey Zentz of Westminster Riding Club finished seventh in the girls 11-12 100 IM, South Carroll’s Makenzie O’Brien came in ninth, and Jenna Handwerger and Addison Powers of Freedom came in 10th and 11th. Powers also took ninth in the 50 freestyle and Zentz added a third place finish in the 11-12 50 backstroke.
Brendan Moran, 12, of Westminster Swim Team won all five of his events at the Carroll County Invitational — the 100 IM, the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 fly and 50 breaststroke. He placed fourth in the 100 IM and third in the 50 freestyle, dropping time in both events.
Moran said his older brother Conor helped spike his interest in swimming. Conor, 16, was the first member of their family to pick up the sport and it’s given the brothers a chance to strike up some friendly competition.
“There is one thing, I can try to be better than him, so that’s always fun,” Brendan Moran said. “It’s fun to have fun with your friends at meets, too.”
South Carroll’s Erin Budde and Lauren Helminiak came in fifth and eighth in the girls 13-14 100 IM. Helminiak, 14, swam in five events at the Carroll County Invitational and took home three gold medals in the 100 IM, 100 freestyle, and 50 breaststroke.
Helminiak also finished eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Kaufman finished second in the 15 and over 100 IM in 1:08.13 and Kate Helminiak finished sixth. Kaufman set records in the 15-18 girls 100 IM (1:07.6) and the 50 backstroke (31.09) at the Carroll County Invitational. She also took second in the 50 backstroke at the Straehle.
“It brings the competitiveness of winter swimming together because you see all your friends and everyone instead of just the people that are just on your team or in your division,” said Kate Helminiak, 16. “It also still has the fun of your summer swim team with your friends and being in the sun so it brings a special kind of mix, which is really fun.”
Luke Isayiw and Hunter Little, both members of South Carroll Swim Club, placed eighth and ninth in the 15 and over 100 IM. Isayiw added a second eighth place finish in the 15 and over 100 freestyle as well.
Westminster Riding Club’s Anna Erb finished second in the girls 9-10 25 backstroke and Erin Budde of South Carroll Swim Club and Nottingham’s Sierra Snow took second and third in the girls 13-14 50 backstroke.
Brendan and Conor Moran both agreed that the popularity behind prominent Olympic swimmers from Maryland, such as Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky, has helped drive a lot of people to want to compete to the best of their ability. Phelps, a Baltimore native and the most decorated Olympian of all time, still holds a fair share of Straehle meet records.
“It’s really important because the more swimmers we can get, the better we can do at the Olympics,” Brendan Moran said, “I mean, who doesn’t want us to win at the Olympics?”
NOTE: Complete results weren’t available at the end of the meet, officials said, because of technical issues.