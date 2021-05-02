Stoetzer: Saying goodbye to Bird Brown with community after a long, sad week | COMMENTARY

When he joined the Times in 2006 as our recreational sports writer and a weekly columnist, Bird did his best to get all of the county’s rec leagues and organizations on our list of tryouts and registrations that appeared in Sunday’s sports section. He put together briefs and roundups whenever a local team or a young athlete had an achievement to promote. And he used his column, which he called Bird at Play, to opine on plenty of hot topics pertaining to sports.