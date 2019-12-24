Dear Santa,
You’ve got a rather busy 48 hours coming up, I know, but I figured I’d get my holiday wishes out there in hopes that you have a few minutes to go over that list of yours one more time. I’ll save you some time and leave the naughty folks out this year (you know who you are).
There are plenty of sports-crazed fans out there looking for the perfect gift. I know you’re the guy who can make it happen, so let’s go over some of the things I’d like to see under peoples’ trees, or leg lamps, this holiday season.
For college football fans, less bowl games. Seriously, do we need 40 of them? You already know the answer, Big Guy. The avid college fan won’t really start paying attention before this Saturday, when the national semifinals take place in the Peach and Fiesta bowls. And again for the national title game Jan. 13.
I say we implement a new rule — if your bowl game isn’t named for a fruit, flower, or trusty grocery store product, it’s up for elimination each year.
Quick Lane Bowl? Exit lane. LendingTree Bowl? Chop it down. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl? Actually, I kind of like that one. But you get my point.
We’re watering down the product at this point. Might as well add four teams to the College Football Playoff scenario and focus on that as “bowl season.” But that’s a wish for another year, Santa.
For Ravens fans, an AFC Championship home game. It would be a first for Baltimore, and what better time than now? Ravens fans won’t see Lamar Jackson next week, or the week after that. So there’s really only two more chances for the soon-to-be MVP to flash his skills this season at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens have had some teams worthy of hosting the AFC title game before, but none like this one — an offense led by a flashy 22-year-old quarterback who just put the finishing touches on one of the more remarkable seasons in decades, and a defense that seems to have gotten better as the weeks have gone by in 2019.
Resting several players in Week 17 is a nice luxury, and I wouldn’t expect Baltimore to be rusty in the divisional playoff round to spoil the fans’ party.
Sure, Ravens fans have had plenty to celebrate this decade (six postseason appearances, one Super Bowl title). But getting to watch your team play at home for a trip to a Super Bowl seems like the proper thing given Baltimore’s dominance this year.
Big Truss indeed, Santa.
For Orioles and Terps football fans, some patience. Sitting in the passenger seat of a fellow writer’s car on our way to Game 3 of the World Series, he asked me which achievement I thought would happen first in either of our lifetimes — the Orioles win a World Series or Maryland win a Big Ten football title?
I struggled to come up with an answer, then pondered my mortality as we limped along in Capital Beltway traffic.
The Orioles made three playoff appearances in the decade. The Terps played in four bowl games. But neither team is close at all to any sort of postseason talk right now, and it might be quite some time before they’re in perennial contention.
Fans of these two teams need some holiday cheer, Santa, but perhaps all hope is not lost. The Orioles are going to be bad for a while, but their followers need to put stock into the current rebuild. They’re going to see Adley Rutschman, last year’s No. 1 pick in the draft, before too long. Baltimore also has the No. 2 pick in 2020.
Their front office seems to be listening to those disgruntled with the 100-loss seasons piling up, which is nice, by trying to stockpile young players in the farm system when trading away proven MLB players the likes of Dylan Bundy and Jonathan Villar.
Whether they pan out, perhaps only you know.
Same goes for the Terps when it comes to positives, although they got an early Christmas gift when wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, a five-star recruit, recently announced his flip from LSU to Maryland. Mike Locksley called the 2019 season, his first as Maryland coach, “Year Zero” in terms of recruiting. The only way the Terps are going to sniff a Big Ten crown is for their coaching staff to be aggressive in landing top-flight prospects.
Maybe Jarrett’s arrival is a sign of things to come. If not, there’s going to be many a lump of coal in stockings around the DMV.
I could go on, Santa, but like Luca Brasi said to Don Corleone, I’m going to leave you now because I know you are busy. Here’s to safe and speedy international travels, and everyone getting what they want this holiday season.
Except for that Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Bah, humbug.