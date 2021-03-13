Stoetzer: Threat of COVID-19 still lingering over March Madness as NCAA tourney approaches | COMMENTARY

If you’re looking for an event to do its best superhero impression to help rescue the sports world from COVID-19, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is your go-to attraction.
Until it isn’t.
Saving the day by bringing us together with March Madness, which we recall was the big thing that came to a halt in 2020 just before the pandemic enveloped us, might be too tall an order for even the mightiest DC or Marvel character. Bring all of the Avengers, and the Justice League.
Throw up the Bat Signal. Shoot, maybe the Scarlet Witch can blanket the greater Indianapolis area with one of her cosmic energy fields for the next three weeks so we can get in the NCAA tournament without any major issues (“WandaVision” was awesome).
Don’t get it twisted. March Madness will proceed. But it’s not the best lead-in when conference tournaments are being dotted with big-name teams having to bow out before they even play their next game because of virus issues.
Bubble used to be an exciting word for college basketball fans this time of year. Now it has a double meaning, and it still can give off warm and fuzzy feelings for those hoping to see this thing through. I’m just not convinced this year’s tourney will give us all a sense of normalcy.
When Virginia and Duke got knocked out of the ACC tournament, and then Kansas from the Big 12, it wasn’t by way of a loss on the court. Each program had to exit thanks to COVID-19 protocols.
The Blue Devils’ season is over, but the Cavaliers and Jayhawks certainly still have national championship aspirations. The threat of not having some or any of these teams involved, however, doesn’t draw in that casual sports fan wondering what to watch over the next few weeks other than spring training baseball or meaningless regular-season NBA and NHL games.
When we tip off March Madness, if any more teams get hit with positive COVID-19 cases, they’re out and whoever they were set to play advances.
UMBC beating Virginia a few years ago, the first No. 16 seed to oust a No. 1 seed, was electrifying. A 1-seed being knocked out by the coronavirus just doesn’t have the same juice.
And forget anyone trying to predict winners for friendly wagering purposes. The real “tournament challenge” will be somehow getting to the Final Four.
The college hoops fan in me desperately wants this to work out. I’ve watched all of the YouTube video compilations (some of them twice) that show NCAA tourney upsets, great finishes, and buzzer beaters from the past decade. It’s great to reminisce, and even feel some goose bumps, in reliving those moments.
Maryland likely secured a spot in the field of 64 after beating Michigan State soundly in the Big Ten tourney this past week. The Terps could surprise some people, and not just from Mark Turgeon having words with the opposing team’s coach.
And then there’s Mount St. Mary’s, likely a No. 16 seed with a First Four game coming up March 18. The Mountaineers left for Indy on Saturday; how long they stay depends on more than just whoever they’ll be playing.
Not having Duke or Kentucky in the tournament for the first time in 44 years was eye-opening and sad at the same time. I like my March Madness with a healthy dose of blue-bloods, and the usual smattering of mid-majors trying to take down Goliath.
Hopefully those who care are enjoying the conference tournament championship games this weekend. And here’s hoping they aren’t the last of the season.