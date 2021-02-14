Pat Stoetzer: Carroll County found a way to brave its winter sports storm | COMMENTARY

They did it.
Getting through the high school sports winter season wasn’t easy. The COVID-19 pandemic stood ever-present as the largest obstacle once Carroll County went ahead with its plan to have athletics — the only county in Maryland to start up when it did.
Almost every team was impacted, either with coronavirus concerns from within, or having games postponed, rescheduled, or canceled altogether. As a result, not every winter team played the same amount of games.
Indoor track took things outside and Carroll put together three Saturdays worth of meets. Wrestling did its best to keep kids distant when they weren’t on the mat with each other, but trying to prevent pre- and post-match handshakes was a chore just because old habits tend to die hard.
Basketball teams missed games and practice time on an almost weekly basis, yet every squad finished with double-digit contests.
And nearly every time a reporter from our newspaper ventured out to cover a game, the participants used similar buzz words when sharing their thoughts.
Grateful. Thankful. Privileged. Fulfilled.
And I don’t think it was just the athletes and coaches agreeing on what company lines they felt like uttering. They said the same thing Dec. 8, the first day of winter practice, as they did Jan. 5, the first night of games, as they did Feb. 12, when the season came to a close.
Other counties weren’t as lucky. A few got some winter sports in, but not as much as Carroll did. This county was the experiment, for lack of a better word, and it was a hot topic to say the least as to whether high school sports should be going on at all.
I’ll save that one for another section. But in talking to the athletes and coaches over the last month-plus, it quickly became clear as to how they felt about their opportunity.
Nobody wanted to see anyone get sick, or have their games taken away. Some teams crammed in as much as they could even while going days between practices because they weren’t allowed inside. The indoor track athletes had two Saturdays in a row with meets, followed by two weeks off because weather didn’t cooperate, then put together a sanctioned county championship event.
Maybe one day they’ll just change the name to “winter track” and get permission to have some early-season meets outside if the conditions are ideal. Though, the county meet went off without a hitch in early February despite cold temperatures, a steady wind, and snow piled up all over Century High School’s stadium (the track was clear!).
Wrestling started its season with dual meets in mind, then came together to host the county tournament over two days and divided the weight classes (seven each day) so as not to create too large a gathering at one place.
Sure, there might have been half-gallon hand sanitizer containers at the ready. But the tournament seemed to be a success.
Now it’s fall’s turn, and judging by Saturday morning’s first practices everyone appears ready.
Football and field hockey and soccer teams used tennis courts and school parking lots to get some drills in, albeit with below-freezing temperatures and a winter weather advisory on the move. The fall athletes will get used to hardtop practices for the next week, at least, before anyone gets grass under their feet.
But, unless COVID-19 metrics take a drastic turn, fall sports games will be played. And spring after that.
Carroll’s winter sports season was the experiment. For many reasons, it survived. And there’s no doubt the participants of the next two rounds will be saying and feeling the same things.
