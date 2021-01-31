Stoetzer: Baseball’s Hall of Fame needs to get its act together | COMMENTARY

Unless you’re into this weird college basketball season, with COVID-19 still standing as the biggest opponent, or the rather meaningless January regular-season games in the NBA and NHL, the major sports world is on a bit of a hiatus until next week when we ramp it up for Super Bowl 55 in Tom, er Tampa Bay. That left baseball in the spotlight this past week, when the annual ballots came and went and the Hall of Fame failed to put together a Class of 2021.