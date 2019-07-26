Softball: Westminster teen tosses powerful perfect game for Finksburg Lions

Samantha Smith said she felt a little tired on the morning of July 14, a hot summer day that had Smith and her Finksburg Lions 16-under softball team in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, for a travel tournament.
Smith was Finksburg’s pitcher in the first of six games that day, facing an opponent from Juniata. Finksburg’s offense ensured the game didn’t last very long, but Smith played quite the part as well.
She tossed a perfect game over four innings in the Lions’ 10-0 win. And she threw a mere 36 pitches in the process.
“After we won the game and I had realized that I had pitched a perfect game, I was really surprised and I was happy,” Smith said. “It had never happened to me before, and all the hard work that I’ve been going through, and my pitching coach always believing in me, and knowing that my team was there to back me up ... it was just a really great feeling.”
Finksburg coach Bruce Coyle made sure to chart Smith’s performance during the Lions’ tournament opener (they finished in second place in their bracket). Coyle said Smith hurled 25 strikes, and tossed first-pitch strikes to nine of the 12 batters she faced.
“I do have a lot of confidence in my pitchers,” Coyle said, “and she came out throwing strikes.”
Rindi Smith watched her daughter from the sideline and said she knew a no-hitter was in progress. It wasn’t until the game ended and the home plate umpire informed Samantha of what she had done, her mother said, that the accomplishment became real.
“I was trying not to concentrate on it because you feel like you’re going to jinx something,” Rindi Smith said.
Samantha Smith said being given a big lead helped her relax in the pitcher’s circle, a place she’s relatively new with on the softball field.
“It took a little time to settle in," she said. “It was just another game that I was playing, and I’m always excited to play. It struck me two hours later and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.'"
Tim Stevens had umpiring duties that day, but as Smith’s personal pitching coach he was one of the first people she contacted after her feat. Stevens, who lives in Eldersburg, said he started coaching Smith about three years ago. Smith came to Stevens as a utility player with infield experience, and before long she was developing six different pitches for her arsenal.
“I was more like a proud father than I was a coach when I heard it,” Stevens said. “I was just so happy for her, and just beaming from ear to ear. She’s one of the hardest working young ladies that I know. With her parents’ support, she was working every week and she didn’t give up. She continued to improve every time we would be together.”
Finksburg is bound for Salisbury next week to compete in the United States Specialty Sports Eastern National Championships, July 29-Aug. 3, where the Lions are in the 16-U B Division field. The USSSA’s latest Fastpitch top 25 state rankings has Finksburg sitting 14th; Hot Shots Pride from Hampstead is seventh, the Taneytown-based Maryland Monarchs are 12th, and the Maryland Sting (Winfield) are 15th.
The Monarchs and Sting are also in the B Division for Eastern Nationals, according to the USSSA website.
Smith said the ball from her perfect game is “basically a trophy” now, displayed in a box inside her bedroom. After playing for Westminster’s junior varsity team last spring, Smith said she’s looking forward to making the jump to varsity at tryouts. Logging experience at the travel team level likely doesn’t hurt her chances for success.
Neither does tossing perfect games.
“It makes you feel better because you know you’re growing as a softball player,” Smith said.
Added Stevens: “Getting with her when she first started and seeing where she is now, it’s a like a completely different person.”