Former Francis Scott Key, Springdale Prep girls basketball standout Savannah Brooks commits to Delaware State

From her freshman season lighting up scoreboards at Francis Scott Key to her senior year in South Carolina, Savannah Brooks has traveled a long road in her high school career.
But all roads have led to Brooks becoming a Division I college athlete. Monday, Brooks announced her commitment to play college basketball at Delaware State.
“Last Thursday night I was talking to them on the phone and we were talking about recruitment and film and a little bit more about Delaware State,” Brooks said. “It was the head coach and the assistant coach, and then they offered me. I was super excited. That was my first Division I offer. But I took some time to think about it. I got off the phone and talked to my family about it, talked to my coaches about it. I ended up calling them back about an hour later and told them I wanted to commit.”
Brooks played her freshman season for coach TJ Develin at FSK and spent her sophomore and junior seasons at Springdale Prep in New Windsor. Before her senior season, Brooks announced she would attend and play for Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina. The 5-foot-9 guard led Legacy Early College in scoring with 11.5 points per game, as the team finished 25-5.
Brooks credits her coaches throughout her formative years for helping her become the player she is.
“I went from playing a guard when I first started playing basketball up until sixth grade, and then transitioned into becoming a post player. I just hit a growth spurt and I was taller than everybody. So I got post abilities too throughout middle school,” Brooks said. “Once I was a freshman at FSK, coach Develin knew where I wanted to go with basketball and he was like, ‘We’re going to put you at guard because that’s what you’ll be in college and that’s what we need you to play.’ He threw me into the guard position and that really helped me initiate my game.”
She says her experience playing as a post player made her better once returning to being a guard.
“It felt like I was stronger and more powerful and explosive as a guard than the competition,” she said. “Being a post and transitioning into being a guard definitely made me feel powerful.”
Develin first met Brooks as a fifth-grader she was a PE helper for him at Runnymede Elementary School. He said during friendly pick-up games he could see the drive she had to reach her long-term basketball goals. The two reunited her freshman year at FSK.
“She was the only freshman on a senior-led team that won the county that year,” Develin said. “She fit right in. She was team-first, everything the team needed, she’d do. Everything asked of her she did. Nothing ever really fazed her. She had a great freshman season for us, I believe she was All-County and even got some player of the year votes.
“I always knew her dream was to play D-I basketball. She had a relentless pursuit of her dream. From going to Memorial park to asking for gym time, she knew where she wanted to go in basketball and did everything she could to make it happen.”
Brooks said she was entertaining offers from several Division II colleges including Claflin in South Carolina, Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina and Fort Valley State in Georgia. She also said she was previously being recruited by Morgan State. Brooks said she nearly committed to Fort Valley State before receiving her offer from Delaware State. The level of play and its location made it hard to pass up.
“It’s two-and-a-half hours away from home, it’s in a good conference where I’ll be playing against an old AAU teammate from Team Melo,” Brooks said. “I just feel like it was a perfect decision. The coaches were very welcoming. I just felt like it was perfect.”
The Hornets struggled in coach E.C. Hill’s first season leading the program but are looking to quickly rebuild the program through its recruits. Brooks has been in contact with some of her future teammates and says a bond is already forming.
“The coaches said they’re bringing in basically a whole new team this year; they’re rebuilding,” Brooks said. “We’re all in a group chat together already, following each other on socials. I think we’re all ready to change it around, change the culture and build it up.”
Brooks said with the feel of what Delaware State is likely to look like next season, she believes she will fit in well.
“There’s a lot of guards on this team, I feel like there’s going to be,” she said. “I feel like they definitely want to play a fast-paced game, lock up on defense and run the floor. I feel I can definitely fit into that playing style.”