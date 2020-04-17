Loyola women’s lacrosse standout Sam Fiedler a ‘silent assassin’ for Greyhounds

Sam Fiedler said she always wanted to play lacrosse in college.
She grew up watching current Loyola University Maryland women’s lacrosse coach Jen Adams play, and she’s now coached by the former University of Maryland standout.
Fiedler, a Carroll County native and 2017 Garrison Forest School graduate, is a junior midfielder for the Greyhounds and has been making noise among the team’s speedy offense. The Greyhounds were 5-0 and off to their best start for the first time since 2011 before the remainder of the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think we went in being like, ‘Oh we’ll be 5-0,’ but we knew we would be good,” Fiedler said. “We started playing our game and just got very comfortable very quickly and I think especially for me, once we got to the Florida game, we were just so relaxed. We went out there and had fun and the rest just came so easily for us.”
Fielder scored seven goals in Loyola’s 17-6 victory at then fourth-ranked Florida, and netted her 100th career goal in the team’s 19-15 win over No. 9 Penn two weeks later.
She led the team with 19 goals through five games and was second with 24 points. The Greyhounds were one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in Division I when the NCAA announced on March 12 that the 2020 spring sports championships would be cancelled.
The Patriot League announced the cancellation of all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year on the same day.
The Greyhounds finished No. 3 in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll of the season behind North Carolina and Notre Dame.
“Since playing there, I definitely have loved every second of it,” Fiedler said. “My teammates, coaches, everything about it. The style of play we play is exactly what I was looking for and it’s very free. We have a lot of freedom in our offense and the people they recruit in general really gel together on and off the field.”
Fiedler started playing lacrosse when she was 4 years old and said her brother Kyle, a 2014 North Carroll High School grad, helped influence her to start playing. She’s one of three Carroll County natives on the Loyola team this spring next to sophomore midfielder Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) and freshman midfielder Anna Ruby (Westminster).
“It means a lot and I feel like as a county, we have a very strong lacrosse background,” Fiedler said. “Especially when I was younger, we had a strong rec program around here and it definitely shows and it has really built up as of lately.”
Fiedler said she knew Loyola would be the perfect fit for her right from the start. Her high school resume was quite prolific — she scored 55 goals and added 10 assists as a senior at Garrison Forest. She also picked up 100 ground balls and controlled 75 draws for the Grizzlies.
She was a three-time Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland ‘A’ Conference honoree and helped lead the Grizzlies to the conference semifinals against Notre Dame Prep in 2017.
“It was definitely very tough competition, just being in the conference we were in,” Fiedler said. “It definitely took a lot to build up to because my freshman through junior year, we had a could of good wins but not until my senior season did we end up going to the semifinals, which was a very big feat for us.
“It was something we had been working for basically the whole four years.”
Fiedler played all 21 games at midfield for the Greyhounds as a freshman in 2018. She scored in all but two games, contributed multiple goals on nine occasions and was the second-ranked freshman on the team in scoring.
She led the NCAA in shot percentage (.671), scoring 53 goals on 79 shots, and was tied for fourth in the Patriot League in goals as a sophomore. She led the Patriot League with 51 ground balls, was second on the team with 53 goals and earned a spot on the Patriot League All-Tournament Team.
“Sam is just kind of a silent assassin,” Adams said. “I think she’s the glue piece of our team and if you take her out of the equation, we would struggle to be as good as we are. When she is out there, she goes about her business in a manner that I don’t think gets much recognition or the kind of accolades it should. She literally is everywhere and has a part in everything on the field for us.
“She’s very instrumental in making things work.”