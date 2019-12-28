— NCRC Hotshots Fastpitch Softball are holding tryouts/evaluations for the 2020 spring season. Hotshots Fastpitch offers various levels of tournament play that fits your players needs. Our 18u teams compete in college showcases to help our athletes get ready for the next level. Each team is staffed with a variety of experienced coaches including those who have competed/coach at the high school and college level. We are having teams at the current age groups for travel/tournament softball: 10u/12u/14u/16u/18u. Please visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez (thummp1616@aol.com or 410-259-7426) for more information.