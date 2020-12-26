Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Dec. 26, 2020

Baseball
― Hampstead Baseball is holding Spring Baseball registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions, ages 15-18.
― Finksburg Lions Travel Baseball has open spots in many age groups. They are also forming an 11-under travel team with open tryouts in preparation for winter workouts. Please contact finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com for more info or to schedule a workout.
Softball
― Finksburg Fastpitch Lady Lions Softball is looking for players and coaching in all age groups. They are looking for players of all abilities in preparation for spring 2021 softball. Please contact finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com for more information.
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.