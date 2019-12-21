Baseball
Free state umpires are now accepting applications for anyone interested in umpiring high school baseball and softball this coming season. Applicants must be 18 years of age. Anyone interested should contact Billy Withrow at brwithrow@comcast.net or phone 410-795-4943.
Finksburg Baseball has registration open for recreational baseball at www.finksburgbaseball.com. Spots are available in age groups from 5-18. We have baseball for T-ball through high school. Our program puts ethics first and gives every player an opportunity to play and excel. Please contact Frank Roelke with questions at finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com.
Hampstead Baseball is holding Spring registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1, 2020); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions ages 15-18.
Basketball
Westminster Girls Basketball High School Division for 9th-12th grade. Cost is $80 per individual or $500 per team. Teams are allowed to form with specific guidelines. Contact Jerry at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org for additional questions.
Westminster Girls Basketball’s new College Division for players age 18-24. Cost is $80 per individual or $500 per team. Teams are allowed to form with specific guidelines. Please contact Jerry at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org.
FSK Jr. Eagles Basketball Registration is now open. Go to https://www.fskjreaglesbasketball.com to sign up. Boys and girls ages 4-18. If you have any questions, email tayb.info@gmail.com.
South Carroll Boys Travel basketball looking for players from 3rd through 8th grade. Please visit our website at www.scbasketball.com or email us at scbaball@yahoo.com.
Lacrosse
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering an after-school lacrosse clinic on Tuesdays for boys in grades 4-8. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering several girls youth lacrosse clinics. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Pickleball
Carroll County Department of Rec and Parks is sponsoring a drop-in Pickleball program. Games are played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the former North Carroll High School from 1-4 p.m. For more info contact Jim Lutz at 410-374-2383 or Pat Larsen at 410-848-8658.
Rugby
West Carroll Marauders Middle and High School Girls Tackle Rugby, register for the spring season at www.westcarrollrugby.com. No experience necessary. Practices start Jan. 14 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Shipley Arena Ag Center in Westminster Contact Gabby Balassone at coachgabby@outlook.com or girls team coordinator Tally Myers at talllya@verizon.net for more information.
West Carroll Marauders Middle and High School Boys Tackle Rugby Register for the spring season at www.westcarrollrugby.com. We welcome all new players and no experience is necessary. Practices start Jan. 14 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Shipley Arena Ag Center in Westminster. Contact team coordinator Lucy Ambs at lucy_ambs@hotmail.com or coach RJ Duvall at the3duvallboys@gmail.com for more information.
Soccer
The Baltimore Celtic 2006 (West) Boys Soccer team is looking to add committed soccer players during their annual tryouts in May 2020. Please contact Ashley Murphy at amurphy@gerstell.org for more information. Baltimore Celtic was established in August 2018 and is based in Carroll County. Along with entering tournaments throughout the year, the team competes in the EDP league during the fall and spring seasons and the Columbia (Md.) outdoor league during the winter months of December and January.
Softball
NCRC Hotshots Fastpitch Softball are holding tryouts/evaluations for the 2020 spring season. Hotshots Fastpitch offers various levels of tournament play that fits your players needs. Our 18u teams compete in college showcases to help our athletes get ready for the next level. Each team is staffed with a variety of experienced coaches including those who have competed/coach at the high school and college level. We are having teams at the current age groups for travel/tournament softball: 10u/12u/14u/16u/18u. Please visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez (thummp1616@aol.com or 410-259-7426) for more information.
North Carroll Hotshots Fastpitch are accepting registration for the 2020 recreation softball season. Hotshots Fastpitch teams compete in the CML and Mason Dixon Leagues. Age groups competing include 8u/10u/12u/14u. We also offer a skills clinic format team for age groups 4-6u. Please visit our website www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or thummp1616@aol.com for any questions.
Tae Kwon Do
Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
Track & Field
West Carroll Recreation Council is offering Track and Field for children ages 6-18. Contact Joshua Porter at 301-922-5761 or joshporter1002@gmail.com or go to www.westcarrollwings.org.
Westminster Track Club, Home of the WolfPack, offers a recreation youth cross country program for athletes ages 6-14 as of Dec. 31 of the current year. We welcome individuals interested in coaching our youth. Go to www.westminstertrackclub.com.
Volleyball
West Carroll Recreation Council is sponsoring drop-in, adult competitive volleyball at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge, Thursdays from 6:45-9:30 p.m. Contact Steve Keeney at snkeeney@gmail.com 443-340-8380.
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering a volleyball clinic on Tuesday evenings. Three levels of instruction will be offered for grades 3-12. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Wrestling
Manchester Wrestling registration is now open at https://www.stonealley.com/program/NorthCarroll/group/Wrestling. We have a CWA Team for beginner wrestlers, and a Navy Lehigh Team for more advanced wrestlers. More information is available on our Facebook and League Lineup pages. For more information, contact Andy Kiler (443-244-0276, apkiler@yahoo.com) or Kyle Smith (kylesmith3388@comcast.net).