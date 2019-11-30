Baseball
Finksburg Lions Travel Baseball has a few openings for Fall 2019/Spring 2020. We have teams for players 9-18. Please contact us at finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com to schedule an individual tryout.
Basketball
Westminster Elks 2277 Annual Hoop Shoot, Dec. 15 at McDaniel College. Registration begins at noon, shooting at 12:30. There is no cost to participate and every participant will get a Hoop Shoot T-shirt. Winners advance to the District Shoot Jan. 12 at McDaniel at noon. Contestants must be at least 8 and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2020, in order to participate. Contestants will compete in one of six divisions: Boys ages 8-9, 10-11, 12-13; Girls ages 8-9, 10-11, 12-13. For more information contact Phil Popielski at ppopielskijr@gmail.com or call 410-599-1319.
Westminster Girls Basketball High School Division for 9th-12th grade. Cost is $80 per individual or $500 per team. Teams are allowed to form with specific guidelines. Contact Jerry at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org for additional questions.
Westminster Girls Basketball’s new College Division for players age 18-24. Cost is $80 per individual or $500 per team. Teams are allowed to form with specific guidelines. Please contact Jerry at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org.
FSK Jr. Eagles Basketball Registration is now open. Go to https://www.fskjreaglesbasketball.com to sign up. Boys and girls ages 4-18. If you have any questions, email tayb.info@gmail.com.
South Carroll Boys Travel basketball looking for players from 3rd through 8th grade. Please visit our website at www.scbasketball.com or email us at scbaball@yahoo.com.
Lacrosse
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering an after-school lacrosse clinic on Tuesdays for boys in grades 4-8. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering several girls youth lacrosse clinics. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Pickleball
Carroll County Department of Rec and Parks is sponsoring a drop-in Pickleball program. Games are played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the former North Carroll High School from 1-4 p.m. For more info contact Jim Lutz at 410-374-2383 or Pat Larsen at 410-848-8658.
Softball
NCRC Hotshots Fastpitch Softball are holding tryouts/evaluations for the 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring seasons. Hotshots Fastpitch offers various levels of tournament play that fits your players needs. Our 18u teams compete in college showcases to help our athletes get ready for the next level. Each team is staffed with a variety of experienced coaches including those who have competed/coach at the high school and college level. Our coaches are all certified in CPR/First Aid and have attended the Positive Coaching Alliance, which works toward making our coaches and athletes better athletes and citizens off the field. We are having teams at the current age groups for travel/tournament softball: 10u/12u/14u/16u/18u. We also offer clinic and indoor practice times for our athletes. Please visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez (thummp1616@aol.com or 410-259-7426) for more information. If you can’t make our tryout dates and would like to arrange a private tryout feel free to contact us as well.
North Carroll Hotshots Fastpitch are accepting registration for the upcoming 2020 recreation softball season. Hotshots Fastpitch teams compete in the CML and Mason Dixon Leagues. Age groups competing include 8u/10u/12u/14u. We also offer a skills clinic format team for age groups 4-6u. Our coaches are CPR and First Aid certified and have attended the Positive Coaching Alliance which strives to make our coaches and athletes better people on and off the field. Please visit our website www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or thummp1616@aol.com for any questions.
Tae Kwon Do
Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
Track & Field
West Carroll Recreation Council is offering Track and Field for children ages 6-18. Contact Joshua Porter at 301-922-5761 or joshporter1002@gmail.com or go to www.westcarrollwings.org.
Westminster Track Club, Home of the WolfPack, offers a recreation youth cross country program for athletes ages 6-14 as of Dec. 31 of the current year. We welcome individuals interested in coaching our youth. Go to www.westminstertrackclub.com.
Volleyball
West Carroll Recreation Council is sponsoring drop-in, adult competitive volleyball at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge, Thursdays from 6:45-9:30 p.m. Contact Steve Keeney at snkeeney@gmail.com 443-340-8380.
Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering a volleyball clinic on Tuesday evenings. Three levels of instruction will be offered for grades 3-12. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Wrestling
Manchester Wrestling registration is now open at https://www.stonealley.com/program/NorthCarroll/group/Wrestling. We have a CWA Team for beginner wrestlers, and a Navy Lehigh Team for more advanced wrestlers. More information is available on our Facebook and League Lineup pages. For more information, contact Andy Kiler (443-244-0276, apkiler@yahoo.com) or Kyle Smith (kylesmith3388@comcast.net).
The MAYAA Mustangs youth wrestling 2019-2020 registration is now open for all levels of wrestlers born between 9/01/2005 and 12/01/2015. Practices are at least twice a week and begins in November in the Mount Airy area. Matches are Saturday or Sunday in Carroll, Montgomery, Frederick, and/or Baltimore counties. To register please visit http://mayaasports.org/. Questions call Coach Todd at 301-829-4042 or e-mail Commissioner Jeff at jwheat@wheatandsons.com