Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Nov. 14, 2020

Baseball
― American Legion Baseball Post 223 is holding open workouts for spring 2021 seasons on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m. Go to 223baseball.com for more information and to RSVP.
Softball
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
Volleyball
― Limitless Development Academy‘s Youth Volleyball Clinics ($99 per player) and Teen Volleyball Academies ($199 per player; Beginner, Intermediate, and Elite Academies; weekday scrimmages through Nov. 19). Visit bit.ly/LVolleyball or find them on Facebook for more information and to register.