Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Oct. 10, 2020

― Maryland Hoopmasters is hosting an Elite College Recruiting Showcase Clinic on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coppermine 4 Seasons complex in Hampstead. Session 1, for girls in grades 9-10, is from 9-12:30. Session 2, for girls in grades 11-12, is from 1-4:30. Cost is $95 per individual, $450 per team. Players will compete in games and perform drills visible to college coaches of all levels. Register at www.hoopmasters.com.