Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Oct. 10, 2020

Baseball
― American Legion Baseball Post 223 is holding open workouts for fall and spring 2021 seasons on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m. Go to 223baseball.com for more information and to RSVP.
Basketball
― Maryland Hoopmasters is holding tryouts for Winter AAU 2020 8th grade boys on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1001 Green Valley Rd. in New Windsor. Registration is open at www.marylandhoopmasters.com. For more info call TC Caviness at 240-388-7173 or email marylandhoopmasters@gmail.com.
― Maryland Hoopmasters is hosting an Elite College Recruiting Showcase Clinic on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coppermine 4 Seasons complex in Hampstead. Session 1, for girls in grades 9-10, is from 9-12:30. Session 2, for girls in grades 11-12, is from 1-4:30. Cost is $95 per individual, $450 per team. Players will compete in games and perform drills visible to college coaches of all levels. Register at www.hoopmasters.com.
Softball
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
Volleyball
― Limitless Development Academy‘s Youth Volleyball Clinics ($99 per player) and Teen Volleyball Academies ($199 per player; Beginner, Intermediate, and Elite Academies; Clinics on Sundays through Nov. 1, and weekday scrimmages through Nov. 19). Visit bit.ly/LVolleyball or find them on Facebook for more information and to register.