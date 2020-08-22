Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Aug. 23, 2020

Baseball
― The Frederick Hustlers Travel Baseball Program will be holding tryouts for Fall 2020 and Summer 2021 teams, 8U-17U, Aug. 23 at Husky Park. Please go to Frederick Hustlers Baseball on Facebook for a registration form, or show up the day of tryouts. Call 301-401-9034 with questions.
Softball
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting plays in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.