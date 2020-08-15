Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Aug. 16, 2020

Baseball
― The Frederick Hustlers Travel Baseball Program will be holding tryouts for Fall 2020 and Summer 2021 teams, 8U-17U, Aug. 16 at Harry Grove Stadium, and Aug. 22-23 at Husky Park. Please go to Frederick Hustlers Baseball on Facebook for a registration form, or show up the day of tryouts. Call 301-401-9034 with questions.
― Taneytown Lions Baseball is holding tryouts for travel teams at the 10U, 12U, 13U, and 14U divisions for the 2021 travel season. The teams will be playing in the MABA travel league. It is mandatory that you attend at least one of the dates list below for the division you are trying out for and it is highly encouraged you attend a second tryout, as each coach wants to get at least two evaluations of each player. If you are unable to attend a second tryout please contact Brian Koterba (briankoterba@yahoo) or Jon Barnowski (jomikaza@aol.com) to schedule a separate personal tryout. Tryouts: 10U, field #4 -- Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 12U, field #5 -- Aug. 16 from 9a.m. to 12 p.m. 13U, field #1 -- Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. 14U, field #1 -- Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
Basketball
— Liberty High School’s inaugural Virtual Girls Basketball Camp is Aug. 17-21. Zoom will be used, so participants will need access to: a cellular or wireless device, or a computer; strong WiFi access; and a partner (even if it’s a parent). There will be tutorials on an exclusive YouTube channel, along with daily postings of “best in camp” campers who demonstrate the best skills development, and contest winners. Advance camp is from 1-2 p.m. for student entering grades 4-6, Elite camp is from 3-4 p.m. for grades 7-9. Cost is $35, and each camp is limited to 20 players. For more information, call Barry Green at 410-596-6900.
Softball
— North Carroll Hotshots Fastpitch Softball is holding tryouts Aug. 16 for the upcoming Fall 2020 and Spring/Summer 2021 travel team season. Hotshots Fastpitch is based in Hampstead and will be having travel teams competing at the 10U, 12U ,14U, 16U, and 18U levels. Our travel teams will compete in a variety of tournaments including state and World Series events. Coaching staffs have experience at all levels, including high school and collegiate experience, are CPR and First Aid certified, and are background checked through Carroll County Recreation & Parks. Please visit www.ncrchotshots.org for the times and place for your specific age group. Please contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com with any questions.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.