Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Aug. 9, 2020

― Taneytown Lions Baseball is holding tryouts for travel teams at the 10U, 12U, 13U, and 14U divisions for the 2021 travel season. The teams will be playing in the MABA travel league. It is mandatory that you attend at least one of the dates list below for the division you are trying out for and it is highly encouraged you attend a second tryout, as each coach wants to get at least two evaluations of each player. If you are unable to attend a second tryout please contact Brian Koterba (briankoterba@yahoo) or Jon Barnowski (jomikaza@aol.com) to schedule a separate personal tryout. Tryouts: 10U, field #4 -- Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 12U, field #5 -- Aug. 16 from 9a.m. to 12 p.m. 13U, field #1 -- Aug. 9 from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. 14U, field #1 -- Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.